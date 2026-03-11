Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Intrigue as 3 Northern PDP Senators Resign
Politics

Breaking: Intrigue as 3 Northern PDP Senators Resign

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

No less than three senators have announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced their defection during plenary on Wednesday, March 11.

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

The defecting senators are from Adamawa and Zamfara states, whose governors recently dumped the umbrella party and joined the ruling APC.

Three senators from Zamfara and Adamawa states have resigned their membership from the PDP and defected to the APC.
Three northern senators defect from PDP to APC Photo Credit: @SPNigeria
Source: Facebook

According to the video that emerged from the plenary, the senators who defected are Ikra Bilbis, senator representing Zamfara Central senatorial district; Aminu Iya Abbas, senator representing the Adamawa Central senatorial district; and Amos Yohanna, the senator representing the Adamawa North senatorial district.

See the video of the declaration on X here:

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
APCPDPNigerian SenateNational AssemblyGodswill Akpabio
Hot:
Johnny jett Victor osimhen Hannah barron Marie temara Cdfib