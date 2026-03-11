No less than three senators have announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced their defection during plenary on Wednesday, March 11.

The defecting senators are from Adamawa and Zamfara states, whose governors recently dumped the umbrella party and joined the ruling APC.

Three northern senators defect from PDP to APC Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Facebook

According to the video that emerged from the plenary, the senators who defected are Ikra Bilbis, senator representing Zamfara Central senatorial district; Aminu Iya Abbas, senator representing the Adamawa Central senatorial district; and Amos Yohanna, the senator representing the Adamawa North senatorial district.

See the video of the declaration on X here:

Source: Legit.ng