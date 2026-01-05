Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the APC, has criticised FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and urged him to focus on Rivers politics

Basiru expresses unwavering support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara amidst tensions with Wike, who was the immediate past governor of the state

Public reactions highlight political betrayal and evolving dynamics within the APC in Rivers as Governor Fubara and Wike have continued to throw banters

Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has taken a swipe at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, saying that he should resign his appointment from President Bola Tinubu's government and pay attention to his obsession with politics in Rivers.

The former senator explained that he was unshaken by what he considered a threat from Wike, adding that his political background has prepared him ahead of any political challenges.

APC secretary declares support for Fubara

Basiru, according to The Punch, had declared his support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers amid his confrontation with him and the minister.

The APC secretary also cautioned Victor Giadom, the South-South Chairman of the party, against making derogatory remarks about the Rivers governor or any of his counterparts, adding that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) should not support a party in any political crisis.

However, the minister, while speaking at a thank-you visit to the Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers, warned Basiru to distance himself from Rivers politics.

In his reaction to the minister's statement that he personally signed, Basiru stated that Wike did not have the power to interfere in the APC's affairs, noting that the former Rivers governor was not a member of the ruling party.

Nigerians speak on Wike vs Basiru

However, some Nigerians have started expressing their views about the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Opeyemi Quadri explained that it's a game of betrayal:

"Fubara has taken a step ahead of his former boss, Wike. How he consolidates on these little gains will determine who the leader of the APC in Rivers really is. It's a game of betrayal; whoever fights dirtier wins the game."

Edo N'uzomo warned the APC chieftain:

"@GovWike was received by Sen @MagnusAbe when he visited Gokana LGA &agreed to work together for PBAT 2027 @officialABAT has nominated Sen Abe as Chairman of NUPRC because of his commitment. It would make sense you face front, leave Wike &Rivers alone."

The Old Protege commented:

"He may not be in the room, but clearly he’s on the table."

Pato Pato tweeted:

"Don't worry. APC will collect, too. This is just the beginning. Very soon, APC data boys will start telling Wike how they truly feel about him while pretending in the last 2 and a half years to like him. I will be here drinking my aromatic schnapps."

