Nigeria's Vice-President denies endorsing Governor Fubara as APC leader in viral misinformation

Political tension escalates in Rivers State following Governor Fubara's defection to APC

Shettima's comments misrepresented, unrelated to Rivers leadership tussle and made before Fubara's APC move

A claim circulating widely online alleges that Nigeria’s Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, recently told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, is false.

Viral posts spark fresh political debate

Source: Twitter

The claim spread rapidly across blogs, Facebook pages and online forums, with several posts suggesting that the vice-president issued the remark while responding to comments made by Mr Wike during a press briefing in Port Harcourt.

Some users interpreted the alleged statement as an official endorsement of Governor Fubara as the APC’s political leader in Rivers state.

One widely shared post asserted that Shettima had “warned” the FCT minister to respect party hierarchy, arguing that governors are recognised leaders of their parties in their respective states.

Rivers APC leadership tussle fuels speculation

The claim gained traction amid heightened political tension in Rivers State following Governor Fubara’s recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Since the move, questions have arisen over who controls the party structure in the oil-rich state, with both Fubara and Mr Wike laying claim to political influence within the APC.

While Governor Fubara has publicly described himself as the party’s leader in Rivers, Wike, despite remaining in the PDP, has dismissed that assertion and insisted he retains dominance over the APC’s political machinery in the state.

What the vice-president actually said

Checks show that Mr Shettima’s comments, now being misrepresented online, were made at a separate political event unrelated to Rivers State.

Speaking while welcoming Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, into the APC in October 2025, the vice-president explained the party’s convention regarding leadership at state level.

“As far as the APC constitution is concerned, the governor is the leader of the party in the state,” Mr Shettima said at the event. Addressing Governor Mbah directly, he added: “You are now the leader of the APC family in Enugu State.”

He cited similar examples across the country, noting that APC governors are recognised as party leaders in their states, regardless of the presence of high-ranking federal officials from those states.

No reference to Wike, Fubara or Rivers

A review of the full speech confirms that Mr Shettima did not mention Mr Wike, Governor Fubara or Rivers State at any point.

Source: Facebook

The remarks were general in nature and aimed at explaining internal party protocol, not settling the Rivers APC leadership dispute.

Further checks also show that the vice-president’s comments were made weeks before Governor Fubara defected to the APC, making it impossible for the remarks to have been directed at the current Rivers controversy.

