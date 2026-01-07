Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

Breaking: Court Grants Strict Conditional Bail to Ex-Buhari's Minister, Wife, Son

by  Bada Yusuf
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted N500 million with two sureties to the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, his wife and son.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the trial court, in his ruling on Wednesday, January 7, explained that the sureties must have landed property in Asokoto, Maitama or Gwarinpa areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N500 million bail to former AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who served under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in charges filed against him by the EFCC.
Court grants N500 million bail to Abubakar Malami, son and wife in EFCC charges Photo Credit: @officialEFCC
According to Channels, Malami, his wife, and son must also submit their travelling documents to the court.

Source: Legit.ng

