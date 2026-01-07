The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted N500 million with two sureties to the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, his wife and son.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the trial court, in his ruling on Wednesday, January 7, explained that the sureties must have landed property in Asokoto, Maitama or Gwarinpa areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Court grants N500 million bail to Abubakar Malami, son and wife in EFCC charges

According to Channels, Malami, his wife, and son must also submit their travelling documents to the court.

