The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman faces calls for resignation amid allegations of political bias

Former APC chieftain, Timi Frank, accused EFCC of selective prosecution and abandoning its constitutional duties

Former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello's case raises questions about EFCC's impartiality and integrity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has been urged to resign to save the anti-graft agency.

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, accused the anti-graft agency of operating as a political tool of the ruling party.

Frank said the EFCC has abandoned its constitutional mandate and is operating as a political tool of the ruling party.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The Political activist alleged that the EFCC, under Olukoyede, had “conducted itself in a manner inconsistent with the laws of the land.”

Frank added that EFCC had brought “shame and disrepute” upon itself through what he described as selective prosecution and political bargaining.

“We have unfortunately reached a point in our country where it has become difficult to distinguish between a Commission statutorily saddled with the responsibility of fighting economic and financial crimes and one that appears to operate as an arm of the ruling party.”

“The EFCC Chairman once publicly threatened to resign if he was not given a free hand to prosecute Yahaya Bello.”

“Yet, after a visit to the Commission and another round of ‘discussions,’ the case no longer enjoys the same urgency or prosecution vigour.”

Frank accused the Commission of acting as former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello’s defender,

The ULMWP Ambassador (East Africa and Middle East) said that the EFCC had publicly emphasised that Bello was “innocent until proven guilty” and therefore eligible to contest elections.

EFCC traces Malami’s billions to Paris Club refunds

Recall that EFCC investigators linked properties worth over N200bn to Abubakar Malami through Paris Club refunds, unpaid CBN loans, and Abacha loot commissions.

The anti-graft agency alleged that kickbacks, duplicated legal fees, and unreturned public funds were central to the asset trail.

However, Malami denied any wrongdoing, describing the investigation as political persecution.

Why EFCC Could Not Probe Jonathan Over Shady $2.1bn Arms Deal

Legit.ng also reported that Ibrahim Magu disclosed the reason the former President Goodluck Jonathan was not invited for questioning over the 2.1 billion dollar arms deal.

Revelations contained in a new book detailed internal tensions within the PDP and the rising influence of the former National Security Adviser during the period.

The book revealed how EFCC investigations widened to include senior military officers and companies linked to defence procurement.

Source: Legit.ng