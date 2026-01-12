Arms and ammunition were discovered at Abubakar Malami’s Birnin Kebbi residence, triggering a fresh security investigation

The EFCC transferred the recovered weapons to the DSS for a full probe into their source and legality

A Federal High Court ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 assets linked to Malami and his sons pending further proceedings

Nigeria’s immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), is facing a fresh security investigation.

This is coming after a discovery of arms and ammunition in his residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state.

Breaking: Buhari's Ex-Minister Under Investigation as DSS Discovers Arms In His Apartment

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly uncovered the weapons during a search of the former minister’s country home, prompting the anti-graft agency to transfer the matter to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.

A senior security source said the EFCC handed over the arms because probing illegal possession of weapons falls outside its statutory mandate.

“The former minister is being separately investigated for allegedly having arms in his house in Birnin Kebbi. The inventory of the shock find has been handed over to the DSS,” the source said.

Security agencies probe source of recovered arms

Although the exact number of arms and ammunition recovered has not been officially disclosed, sources said the volume was significant enough to warrant a full-scale DSS investigation.

“It is now left to Malami to explain to the DSS how he came about the arms. That is why this investigation is critical,” the source added.

Another official claimed that DSS operatives were already within the vicinity of the Kuje Correctional Centre to formally invite the former minister for questioning.

“DSS operatives are within the precincts of Kuje Correctional Service to invite Malami. He got wind of their presence and raised the alarm. But the law must take its course,” the source said.

Malami yet to perfect bail conditions

Malami, who was granted bail last week alongside his sons, Abdulaziz and Abiru-Rahman, remains in custody at the Kuje Correctional Centre, having reportedly failed to meet his bail conditions.

An EFCC source dismissed reports circulating on social media that the former minister had returned to Kebbi State.

“By our records, the ex-AGF is still in custody. We saw all manners of fake clips on social media on his purported arrival and rousing reception in Kebbi State,” the source said.

EFCC says probe predates current leadership

The EFCC maintained that the investigation into Malami’s activities was neither new nor politically motivated, noting that it began during the tenure of former acting chairman Ibrahim Magu.

“The investigation continued through the administration of another acting chairman, Ibrahim Chukkol, to the present executive chairman. There is nothing vindictive about his investigation since 2019. It is an inherited case, and the ex-AGF knows this,” the source stated.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede later confirmed during a national television interview that he inherited the Malami case upon assuming office.

Court orders interim forfeiture of 57 assets

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja last week ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 assets linked to Malami and his two sons, valued at about ₦213.2 billion.

The court granted the former minister and other claimants 14 days to show cause why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The order followed the EFCC’s application under the Non-Conviction Asset Forfeiture provisions of the EFCC Establishment Act, targeting properties located in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Birnin Kebbi.

Failure to establish that the assets were lawfully acquired could result in their permanent forfeiture, the court ruled.

Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has called on the current chairman of the EFCC to recuse himself from his investigation.

Malami gave the reason for demanding that the EFCC chairman step aside in his matter and called on the AGF and Minister of Justice to take action.

The former minister also claimed that he was being witch-hunted by the EFCC over his defection from the ruling APC to the ADC.

