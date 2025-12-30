Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, his son, and one other individual have pleaded not guilty to a 16-count charge of alleged money laundering.

They were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

