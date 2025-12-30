Breaking: Malami, Son, Others Plead Not Guilty to 16-Count Money Laundering Charge
Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, his son, and one other individual have pleaded not guilty to a 16-count charge of alleged money laundering.
They were arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.
More details coming...
Source: Legit.ng
