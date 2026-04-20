A science student who wrote the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has been thrown into confusion after seeing her result

The young lady displayed her UTME result on social media and asked netizens about the course she could take in the university with her score

Social media users were divided on the courses she should consider, as people made numerous suggestions to the science student

Onuh Uyo Georgina, a science student, has turned to netizens for advice after seeing her 2026 UTME result.

Georgina shared her UTME result in a Facebook group called 'JAMB 2026 Updates' on April 19.

A science student seeks help after seeing her 2026 UTME result. Photo Credit: Mhiz Gina, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Georgina asked netizens for advice on the course she could study at the university with her UTME score.

"Which course can I take as a science student??" Georgina wrote on Facebook.

Breakdown of science student's UTME result

A breakdown of Georgina's UTME result showed she scored 61 in English language, 48 in physics, and 39 in Biology and chemistry, making a total of 187.

Internet users suggested different courses for the science student.

A science student reacts after scoring 187 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: Mhiz Gina, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

UTME 2026: Student's result elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the science student's UTME result below:

Adam Sa'ad said:

"Since it's science courses you really tried."

Adeyeye Oluwasegun Joshua said:

"State University will take ur state with educational courses."

Teslim Adepoju said:

"Please guys, stop elaborating ur life on social media,cuz is not everybody that want good grades for us, please take the right steps, may almighty Allah take perfect control in our lives. "

Ade Niyi said:

"Many science courses accept a 180 cut-off mark.

"It's only all these so-called professional courses and competitive courses that may not accept any score below 200."

Adebambo Jonathan said:

"Me and you got the same score sef, but I didn't do Biology."

Samuel Shimapever Bd said:

"Firstly, clean that registration number.

"Biochemistry, Microbiology, Food science and technology, Home science management, Nutrition and dietetics, Zoology, plant science and biotechnology, Animal nutrition, Animal production, etc."

Gor Teryima Amos said:

"You even tried. Mine was 166, JAMB year, 2023 yet I'm still in the university studying mechanical engineering ⚙️.

"Therefore, have faith, do not be like which course can I take as a science student?

"From what you said, it means you're choiceless."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a science student's UTME result had gone viral as she scored 97 in chemistry.

Science student displays her UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a science student had showcased her UTME result on social media.

The intelligent lady shared a screenshot that showed a breakdown of what she got after writing her JAMB examination. Recall that the JAMB examination started in mid-April, and several candidates who sat for the exam on the first day have begun to see their results, with many sharing them online.

One of those who has checked and seen her result is a young lady who goes by the Facebook username @Diary of a Science Student. She went on to add that her next target is the WAEC examination. The screenshot of her 2026 UTME result she shared on her page shows the scores she got in mathematics, chemistry, physics, and English.

Source: Legit.ng