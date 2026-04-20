Nigerian music star Davido caught the attention of many as he spoke about his children’s ambitions

In a recent podcast chat, the singer addressed the possibility of his kids venturing into the entertainment industry

The Grammy-nominated’s vision for his children had many sharing their mixed opinions online

Afrobeat superstar Davido has revealed that he does not want any of his children to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, the singer explained that his children will instead work in his father, Deji Adeleke’s companies.

Davido opens up about the unique path he wants each child to follow. Credit: @realimadeadeleke, @haileyadeleke

Source: Instagram

Davido said the decision was influenced by the struggles he faced before achieving fame, noting that working in his father’s businesses would provide his children with stability and make life easier for them.

He recalled how his father’s refusal to support his music career in the early days “killed his joy,” though he eventually proved his determination to succeed.

When asked if he would prefer his kids to join the industry or work with their grandfather, Davido replied:

“Omo, go and work with my dad. Every Christmas, my dad takes all the grandkids with him. And I could just see that upon all the things he has, including multiple private jets and all that, his happiness is him seeing his grandchildren.”

The singer added that his father’s joy in spending time with his grandchildren made him realise what truly matters in life.

“My dad not wanting me in the entertainment really killed my joy until he saw that this boy is really adamant about doing this. I wouldn’t want to do that to my kids as well. My daughter is already singing and dancing,” he said.

Despite his preference, Davido pointed out that he would still support any of his children who choose to follow his path in entertainment.

Watch him talk below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and his wife Chioma turned heads with their appearance at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, United States

Davido and his wife had attended the second week of the prestigious music and arts festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

In a series of videos making rounds online, the power couple was seen making their entrance to the event all loved-up. In another clip, Chioma was seen showing off her cowboy-themed outfit.

While some fans gushed about Davido and Chioma, rival fans sparked a heated conversation about the singer's wife allegedly going under the knife to enhance her beauty.

Legit.ng also reported that Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, celebrated his nephew, Davido, following his standout appearance at the 2026 Coachella.

Governor Adeleke described the moment as a proud milestone for both the Adeleke family and Osun State. This was after Davido was introduced on stage with a traditional Yoruba panegyric, also known as oríki.

How netizens reacted to Davido's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@realyobarnub said:

"Money Dey now I no sure say the children go work."

@Reels_Xtra

"Davido don't have anything talent, he keep using cl0ut and giveaway to stay relevant. Wake up Nigerian, this boy don't anything to offer."

@arike_20

"Davido is out here trying to secure his kids future in the Adeleke empire, and Jess is out here trying to become Imade’s stepmother. Nigerian female interviewers will show you pepper."

Davido shares how he intends to guide his children. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido gushes about Chioma's new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido caused a buzz after he shared a video showing his wife, Chioma's new look.

The video reposted by David showed Chioma all smiles as she flaunted her new hairstyle.

Taking to the comment section of a fan page on Instagram, Davido gushed about Chioma as he simply wrote, "Come to daddy."

Source: Legit.ng