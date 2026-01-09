Ayodele Fayose has claimed that Atiku Abubakar and at least 2 others ruined the PDP amid ongoing factional crises

The PDP, previously in power for 16 years in Nigeria, faces significant internal divisions and leadership struggles

Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, asserted that the PDP is technically non-existent until court clarifications resolve ongoing disputes

Ikeja, Lagos State - Ayodele Fayose, on Friday, January 9, said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, and Aminu Tambuwal, the senator representing Sokoto South, "destroyed" the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng reports that the PDP was in power for 16 years before its defeat by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose says trio “destroyed” PDP

In the last few months, the PDP has been factionalised, with Kabiru Turaki (SAN) leading one group and Abdulrahman Mohammed heading the other. The latter is loyal to Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a member of the party who serves in the APC-led federal government.

Fayose, an expelled PDP member, addressed the party’s ongoing crisis as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, monitored by Legit.ng.

Fayose declares PDP “technically dead”

The former Ekiti State governor said:

“The PDP is now no more. Technically. Technically, The PDP is no more. Until there is a pronouncement of the court to say which line of the party is right.

"So, let me say to you: 2027 for Asiwaju (President Bola Tinubu), it is obvious. Tell me what is happening in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Peter Obi is the only life in ADC. If Obi had remained in Labour or had gone to an Accord, all other people there are on semi-exist (sic). They are not existing. They are all drown forces, used forces."

He added:

"Atiku destroyed the PDP. Tambuwal destroyed the PDP. Ayu destroyed the PDP. I am not contesting any election, and I have not asked anybody for a favour.”

