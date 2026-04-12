Former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose accused Governor Seyi Makinde of plotting to remove Olubadan of Ibadanland

Fayose claimed the plot involves a government query over Olubadan, Oba Rahidi Adewolu Ladoja's absence at a recent coronation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain's allegations stem from a reliable source, hinting at political tensions in Oyo State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayode Fayose, has accused Governor Seyi Makinde of plotting to remove the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rahidi Adewolu Ladoja.

Fayose said the Oyo State governor will commence the plot against Oba Ladoja with a government query this week.

Fayose accuses Governor Makinde of plotting to dethrone Olubadan Oba Ladoja. Photo credit: Ayo Fayose/Seyi Makinde

Source: UGC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said the plot is based on Olubadab’s absence at the failed coronation of High Chiefs and other allegations.

He made this allegation in a short statement issued via his X handle @GovAyoFayose on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The former Ekiti governor said he got to know about the plot from a reliable source.

“I heard reliably that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is plotting the removal of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rahidi Adewolu Ladoja.

“The plot is to commence this week, with a Government Query to be issued against the Olubadan, citing his absence at the failed coronation of High Chiefs in Ibadanland two weeks ago, and other allegations.

As for us, we will be watching the Sìgìdì of Seyi Makinde tó fẹ́ se eré ẹ̀tẹ́.”

Nigerians react over alleged plot to remove Olubadan

@TeeJayIbrahim

I don't think he can attempt it, but let's wait and see. The current Olubadan, if not the most loved, is one of the most loved Olubadan of Ibadan.

@StockmanNigeria

I doubt Governor Makinde would risk his hard-earned goodwill over something this sensitive. Ibadan has deep cultural roots; any move like this must be handled with utmost caution and respect.

@pressyYMC

Honestly, the Governor is moving m.d recently with all these political gimmicks and manipulations. If he were forgetting the fact that he rode on some bigwigs' backs to get into office, we would be here to remind him.

@Teehail1304

I understand your obsession with Gov Seyi Makinde, but you should at least rest; you're shaming yourself over someone who doesn't have your time. a

Fayose alleges Makinde got N50bn from Tinubu’s govt

Recall that Fayose launched a fresh attack on Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde over alleged documented funds from the federal government.

Fayose has shared documentary evidence indicating that Makinde received N50 billion from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

He said the money was a special intervention fund following the January 2024 explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

Ex-governor Ladoja crowned as new Olubadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the former governor of Oyo state, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, was crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Ladoja was crowned at the Ose Meji Temple in Ibadan, South-East Local Government Area of the state.

The former governor had earlier received the traditional Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng