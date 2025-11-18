A major crisis erupted at the PDP headquarters as rival factions clashed and tear gas was fired

Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde were blocked from entering the secretariat, prompting a tense standoff

Wike’s arrival escalated the situation further as he blocked the governors’ motorcade amid ongoing factional disputes

A fresh crisis broke out on Tuesday, at the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja as rival factions of the party clashed, escalating the leadership tussle that has divided the party.

The confrontation involved the Taminu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) and the faction led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, who claims to be the acting National Chairman and is backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Governors blocked as gates locked

The situation intensified when Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, arrived at the headquarters at about 10:45 a.m. to attend a scheduled meeting.

They met the main gates padlocked and were forced to enter the compound on foot, leaving their motorcades outside.

“As we arrived, we saw the gates locked. We had to walk in because this is our party and we have a right to be here,” a source close to the governors said.

Tear gas fired as factions clash

Attempts by the governors and their aides to access the National Executive Committee (NEC) hall were met with violence as supporters of one faction released tear gas, triggering chaos within the secretariat.

Security operatives later fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse party members, journalists, and political thugs already inside the premises.

“It was shocking. Tear gas was everywhere. People ran for safety,” a party staff member said.

The governors eventually gained entry into the compound with their vehicles after the initial disruption.

Wike blocks governors’ motorcade

At about 11:15 a.m., Wike arrived and positioned his vehicle to block the governors’ motorcade directly in front of the secretariat, further escalating the standoff.

A senior police officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Ishiaku Sharu, later intervened and ordered Governor Mohammed and his team to vacate the premises.

However, Governor Mohammed refused to leave unless Wike also vacated the premises.

“We will leave only if everyone, including Wike, leaves. This is a party space, not a private arena,” he reportedly said.

The governor then returned to the NWC hall after being informed that a meeting was ongoing inside.

Crisis deepens amid expulsion claims

As of the time of filing this report, both governors and several party members remained inside the secretariat, while Wike stayed inside his car, parked directly in front of the building.

The crisis follows the announcement by the Bala-led faction at a meeting in Ibadan on Saturday, where Wike and several others were reportedly expelled from the PDP.

The party has not issued an official statement on the latest confrontation.

Source: Legit.ng