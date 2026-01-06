The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factional National Working Committee (NWC) have met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in a closed-door meeting.

The factional PDP under Tanimu Turaki met with the one-term president at his Abuja office in the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, January 6.

PDP faction meets with former President Goodluck Jonathan Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the meeting was part of the ongoing consultations with leaders of the party to bring an end to the ongoing crisis rocking the party.

It was learnt that Turaki, the NWC members and some PDP state chairmen arrived at the former president's office in Maitama at about 6 pm.

Source: Legit.ng