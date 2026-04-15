Breaking: FG Drops Controversial Charge Against Buhari's Ex-Minister
The Federal Government has announced an amendment to the charges filed against the former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulaziz, as it removed the allegation of terrorism financing.
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Akinlolu Kehinde, counsel to the Department of State Services (DSS), announced the development and applied a substitute for the former charge during a court session on Wednesday, April 15.
According to The Cable, the new amended charge bordered on the illegal possession of firearms.
On his part, counsel to the defendants, Shaibu Aruwa, confirmed that the former minister had been served with the amendment and accepted that the fresh charge should be read to the defendant.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng