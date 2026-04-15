The Federal Government has announced an amendment to the charges filed against the former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulaziz, as it removed the allegation of terrorism financing.

Akinlolu Kehinde, counsel to the Department of State Services (DSS), announced the development and applied a substitute for the former charge during a court session on Wednesday, April 15.

FG drops terrorism drops terrorism charges against Abubakar Malami Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

According to The Cable, the new amended charge bordered on the illegal possession of firearms.

On his part, counsel to the defendants, Shaibu Aruwa, confirmed that the former minister had been served with the amendment and accepted that the fresh charge should be read to the defendant.

Source: Legit.ng