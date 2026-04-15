Omega Power Ministries said it rehabilitated repentant kidnappers, cultists and armed robbers through a church-funded programme

The church combined spiritual reformation with vocational training and handed over recovered weapons to security agencies

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere said the initiative had operated for over 15 years and helped reintegrate former criminals into society

The founder of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has said the church operates a long-running rehabilitation programme for repentant kidnappers, armed robbers, and cult members as part of its effort to reduce criminal activity and support reintegration into society.

He disclosed the initiative in a Facebook post, explaining that it is sustained by church offerings and tithes.

Beneficiaries of OPM rehabilitation initiative to undergo training in tailoring and other vocational skills. Photo: FB/Omega Power Ministries

Source: Facebook

According to him, the programme combines spiritual guidance with vocational training to help former criminals rebuild their lives.

Rehabilitation process and handover to authorities

Chinyere said individuals who surrender from criminal groups are first disarmed and their weapons handed over to security agencies. He added that cooperation with law enforcement is a key part of the process.

“When I rescue them from camp, they surrender their guns, which I hand over to the police. They undergo spiritual and physical rehabilitation,” he said.

He further explained that the police formally document beneficiaries after undergoing initial reorientation. He also noted that baptism forms part of their spiritual reintegration process.

“They get water baptised. They are taken to police headquarters for documentation,” he stated.

Vocational training for reintegration

Beyond spiritual intervention, the programme also focuses on skills acquisition to prepare participants for lawful livelihoods. The church runs what it calls a free school of skills where beneficiaries are trained in various trades.

Chinyere listed areas of training to include furniture making, welding, electrical and electronics work, scaffolding, tailoring, information and communication technology, and oil and gas-related skills.

“They are taught different skills in the OPM free school of skills like furniture making, welding, electrical and electronics training, scaffolding training, tailoring training, ICT training, oil and gas training, etc,” he said.

He added that the initiative has been in place for more than 15 years and continues to receive funding entirely from church resources.

“By the grace of God, for more than 15 years, God has used OPM to support the police in reducing crime. Many of these misled youths are no longer into crimes, but are now doing legal things,” he added.

Broader humanitarian activities

The cleric’s latest remarks come amid renewed attention on his philanthropic work, which has included supporting vulnerable individuals and persons with disabilities.

In recent months, he was involved in the wedding ceremony of a non-verbal autistic man known as Aboy, which drew widespread public reaction. He has also announced plans linked to the personal life of an adopted daughter with autism.

OPM Pastor reforms repentant adult workers into church. Photo: FB:Omega Power Ministries

Source: Facebook

The church maintains that its rehabilitation efforts are aimed at offering second chances while working alongside security agencies to reduce crime and promote social stability.

Nigerian army kills 3 senior terrorist commanders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the troops of Operation HADIN KAI have repelled a coordinated terrorist assault on Mallam Fatori in Nigeria’s Northeast, neutralising more than 80 insurgents, including several senior commanders, after hours of intense fighting.

Military authorities said the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when armed fighters advanced in large numbers on foot and attempted to breach troop positions in Sector 3.

Source: Legit.ng