French cement giant Lafarge has been convicted in Paris of financing terrorism in Syria

The company paid millions to jihadist groups, including Islamic State, to keep its factory running

This landmark ruling marks the first time a corporation has been tried in France for such offences

French cement maker Lafarge has been found guilty of paying millions of dollars in protection money to jihadist groups, including Islamic State (IS), to keep its business running in Syria during the civil war.

Lafarge faces conviction as French court rules on terrorism financing case. Photo credit: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former CEO Bruno Lafont sentenced

Eight ex-Lafarge employees were convicted of financing terrorism, including former CEO Bruno Lafont, who was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday.

According to BBC, Former deputy managing director Christian Herrault received a five-year sentence, while Syrian ex-staff member Firas Tlass was sentenced in absentia to seven years.

Payments to jihadist groups

The Paris court found that Lafarge paid $6.5m (€5.59m; £4.83m) between 2013 and 2014 to keep its plant operating in northern Syria. Judge Isabelle Prevost-Desprez stated:

"It is clear to the court that the sole purpose of the funding of a terrorist organisation was to keep the Syrian plant running for economic reasons. Payments to terrorist entities enabled Lafarge to continue its operations."

She added:

"These payments took the form of a genuine commercial partnership with IS."

Factory operations in Syria

Lafarge purchased the Jalabiya factory in northern Syria in 2008 for $680m, beginning operations in 2010, just before the civil war erupted in March 2011. Prosecutors revealed that employees were housed in Manbig and had to cross the Euphrates river to reach the plant. Payments included €800,000 for safe passage and €1.6m to buy materials from IS-controlled quarries. Nusra Front, affiliated with al-Qaeda, was also among the groups paid.

Lafarge, now owned by Swiss conglomerate Holcim, acknowledged the court’s ruling, describing it as an “important milestone” in addressing a “legacy matter” that violated its code of conduct. The company was fined more than €1m ($1.3m).

Wider legal context

This marks the first time a company has been tried in France for financing terrorism. A separate investigation into complicity in crimes against humanity is ongoing. In 2022, Lafarge admitted in the United States to supporting proscribed groups and agreed to pay a $777.8m (£687.2m) penalty.

The Syrian civil war began in March 2011 after protests against President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. By 2014, IS had seized large parts of Syria and Iraq, declaring a so-called “caliphate” and enforcing its brutal interpretation of Islamic law.

Updated list of 48 Nigerians sanctioned as terrorism financiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has published an updated list of Nigerians designated as terrorism financiers in 2026. See the list here.

This move is part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism financing and strengthen national security. Nigeria, being a member of the United Nations and in pursuit of its commitment to international peace and security as enunciated under the Charter of the United Nations, has enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 which established the Nigeria Sanctions Committee as the national body responsible for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) on Targeted Financial Sanctions.

Source: Legit.ng