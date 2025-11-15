The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the expulsion of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at its ongoing national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Aside from Wike, others who were suspended from the party included the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, and the former national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu.

The motion for the expulsion of the party leaders was moved by Olabode George, the former national vice chairman of the PDP. His motion was supported by Samaila Burga, the PDP chairman in Bauchi state.

Others who were suspended included the PDP's national legal adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), AbdulRahman Mohammed, George Turner, Dan Orbih, Umar Bature, Austin Nwachukwu, Mao Chuambuwa, and Abraham Ammah.

Bauchi state governor and chairman of the PDP governors' forum, Bala Mohammed, put the votes forward for it to be adopted by members and ratified the expulsion. It was unanimously adopted.

