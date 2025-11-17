The PDP chairman in Taraba State, Abubakar Bawa, has tendered his resignation from the party

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Abubakar Bawa, has announced his resignation from the party.

Addressing journalists on the development on Monday, November 17, the former PDP chairman said he resigned from the party because of the leadership crisis and litigation saga rocking the party at the national level.

According to Channels TV, Bawa explained that he had notified his ward chairman about the development. He stressed that his resignation took effect from Monday, November 17.

Bawa said his decision to dump the party was taken after careful consideration and deep reflection on the recent developments within the PDP at the national level. He stressed that the incident has affected the unity, integrity and functionality of the PDP structure across the country.

His defection is coming ahead of the official defection of Governor Agbu Kefas, who recently said that President Bola Tinubu has handed him over to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

In a trending video, the governor, who was seen addressing journalists, explained that the "transition" was about "the destiny of Taraba" people, and there will be lots of activities on that day.

Governor Kefas speaks on his defection

Governor Kefas earlier disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had handed him over to Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the APC, so that he could be properly initiated into the ruling party.

The governor reportedly made the comment during a meeting with the APC youths and some stakeholders at the disclosure. He noted that President Tinubu has acknowledged his defection plan and has received a letter of approval to dump the PDP for the APC.

The new announcement by the governor prepared the ground for his official defection from the PDP to the APC. However, the video has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

GBMC commented:

"While Obi is in Spain holding meetings, some of his Christian votes are slipping away. Atiku's neighbors are defecting to APC, so let me say it again: Atiku isn't as influential as perceived."

CitizenOlu wrote:

"I have said it many times... without Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers state, the PDP will not have the money to run a national party at any level. Before March 2026, there will be only 1 or 2 PDP states left, after which PDP will never recover. The cabal is dead."

Adekunle Oderinde said:

"Before the 2027 elections, the remaining PDP Governors will be 2nd-term Governors. All the 1st term Governors will move to either APC or another opposition party to avoid the Zamfara APC 2019 legal defeat."

Attah_London commented:

"Time is coming when all they need is a primary election, and the governor or any other seat will be decided. Make we no dey stress ourselves with elections."

Olamilekan Shoneye tweeted:

"It's a movement that has to do solely with your ambition and nothing to do with the Taraba people."

