Diego Simeone has shared his thoughts after Atletico Madrid reached the UEFA Champions League semi-final

Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano but progressed after winning 3-2 on aggregate

Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman scored the crucial goal that made the difference for Diego Simeone’s side

Diego Simeone has shared his thoughts after Ademola Lookman’s goal helped Atletico Madrid reach the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Atletico progressed to the semi-final 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 2-1, having beaten Barcelona 2-0 at Camp Nou in the first leg.

Ademola Lookman scored the goal that helped Atletico Madrid reach the Champions League semi-final. Photo by Oscar J Barroso.

Source: Getty Images

Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth scored two second-half goals for Los Rojiblancos in the first leg to set them up for a semi-final spot.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Ferran Torres added the second goal 20 minutes later to draw Barcelona level on aggregate.

Ademola Lookman popped up with the crucial goal for Atletico to make it 2-1 in the first half and 3-2 on aggregate with no goal scorer in the second half.

See video below.

According to BBC Sport, Atletico reached their fourth Champions League semi-final in 14 years under Simeone, and will face the winner of Arsenal vs Sporting CP.

Simeone reacts to Atletico’s progress

Atletico boss Diego Simeone could not hide his emotions after his team put up a spirited performance against Barcelona and admitted that he said “thank you” to his players immediately after the match.

“Phew, it’s been 14 years, and honestly, seeing the team still competing really moves me,” he said as quoted by Into the Calderon.

“The players have changed, we’ve had to start over countless times, and here we are again among the top four in Europe.”

The Argentine admitted that his team had a poor start, but it was always their intention to attack and impose themselves, rather than defend.

“Yes, but it could happen. They’re very good. When you play against teams like that and make mistakes, they don’t forgive you. It could happen; we were thinking they might score one or two goals,” he added.

Diego Simeone speaks after Atletico eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League. Photo by Dennis Agyeman.

Source: Getty Images

“We had to play, attack and impose ourselves. The game wasn’t about defending, even if the opponent forces you into it, whether you want to or not. Sometimes you don’t want to defend, but they force you into it because you can’t take the ball away from them.”

There is no rest for Simeone and his players as they will face Real Sociedad on Saturday, April 18, 2026, in the final of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Simeone confirmed that his attention has turned to the final and he doesn't care who their next opponent in the UCL would be between Arsenal and Sporting CP.

Mysterious cat predicts Atletico vs Barcelona

Legit.ng previously reported that Mysterious cat predicted who would reach the Champions League semi-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The feline oracle picked Barcelona, but got it wrong after Diego Simeone’s side dumped the Catalan club out of the competition with an aggregate win.

Source: Legit.ng