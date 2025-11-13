Saraki asks PDP to suspend its planned convention, proposes solution

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend its planned convention

Saraki, who said this is due to legal controversies and conflicting court rulings, proposes a solution for the BOT on how to manage party affairs and restore unity

He warned that proceeding with the Ibadan convention could further destabilise the party and discourage serious aspirants

Abuja, Nigeria - Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend its planned national convention scheduled for November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan.

Saraki described it as a potential recipe for a deeper crisis within the opposition party.

Saraki made this known in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, November 12, following a meeting with members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) Reconciliation Team of the PDP, led by Ambassador Hassan Adamu (Wakili Adamawa).

Saraki said that despite several “selfless and arduous” efforts by stakeholders to restore peace, the planned convention had become mired in extensive controversy, both political and legal.

He warned that proceeding with it could further damage the party’s unity and Nigeria’s democracy.

He said:

"As it stands, the fact is that there are conflicting court orders in relation to the validity of the scheduled convention. As a result, there is no assurance as to whether the conduct and outcome of the convention will stand."

The former Kwara governor said that as a party leader, he could not in good conscience support any move that would endanger the aspirations of his people and the credibility of the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections

Saraki says court battles won’t save the party

The former Senate President maintained that the ongoing legal battles within the PDP would only worsen divisions and distract from internal reconciliation.

“Political matters can hardly be resolved through the courts. Affairs of political parties are best resolved amicably, with all sides seated round the table.” Saraki said.

He said the PDP’s lingering crisis had reached a level where genuine dialogue, rather than legal confrontation, was the only path forward.

Saraki proposes solution for PDP crisis

To restore confidence and stability in the opposition party, Saraki advised the BOT to set up a Caretaker Committee within two days to take charge of the party’s affairs temporarily.

He argued that this approach would give confidence to aspirants planning to contest under the PDP platform, noting that no serious politician would want to risk contesting under a structure riddled with legal uncertainty.

His words:

"My advice to the BOT team is that the only solution available to us now is for the party to set up a Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the party for the time being. This must be done in the next two days."

"This is the path to true reconciliation and stability of the Party. It is also the best way to give confidence to our members who intend to contest elections on the PDP platform."

No serious politician will contest under PDP now — Saraki warns

Saraki further warned that if the PDP went ahead to hold the planned convention, no serious politician would join or contest under the party, as he could not be certain about his fate.

He said:

"In the present circumstance, no serious politician with electoral ambition will seek to contest on the platform of the PDP, not knowing whether his or her nomination will be valid or declared null and void."

Legit.ng reports that PDP has been battling internal divisions over leadership legitimacy and zoning arrangements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The planned convention in Ibadan was expected to resolve some of these issues, but multiple court orders have created confusion over its legality.

Court stops PDP National Convention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had been stopped from holding its planned National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The planned PDP national convention was slated for Saturday, November 15, and Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Justice Peter Lifu, in his ruling on Tuesday, November 11, explained the reason for restraining the PDP from holding its 2025 convention.

