Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state have dismissed claims that former Senate President Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has shifted allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that rumours made the rounds over a Saraki's alleged official defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress party.

Specifically, the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, had claimed that forme Saraki is secretly working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP chairman in Kwara Central, Alhaji Isiaka Owolabi, and the party’s Director of Planning and Strategy, Engr Ibrahim Otukoko, made the clarification during a radio programme in Ilorin, the state capital.

“Saraki remains a committed and recognised leader of the PDP in Kwara, nationally and beyond,” the duo asserted.

Allegations linked to personal interests, not facts

Otukoko described as misleading recent claims credited to the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, that Saraki was working with the APC at the national level while leading the PDP in Kwara state.

“Saraki’s political standing within the PDP remains intact and unquestionable,” Otukoko said.

He added:

“Some politicians deliberately drop his name to gain relevance and attract attention. Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki is today a committed leader of the PDP, fully aligned with the ideals, principles, and vision of the party.”

Support for appointments does not signal defection

Otukoko further explained that Saraki’s role in facilitating Prof Sulaiman’s appointment as DG of NILDS was carried out in good faith while Sulaiman was a PDP member. He stressed that such support did not indicate any allegiance to another party.

“If today Prof Sulaiman chooses to change political direction, that is his constitutional right. It has absolutely nothing to do with Dr Saraki,” he said.

Alhaji Owolabi urged PDP members across the state to ignore distractions and focus on grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, assuring that the party remains united and strategically positioned.

