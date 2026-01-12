Africa Digital Media Awards

2027 Election: Thought Leader Shares Only Way Peter Obi Can Secure ADC Ticket
Politics

2027 Election: Thought Leader Shares Only Way Peter Obi Can Secure ADC Ticket

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
2 min read
  • Kayode Ogundamisi has discussed Peter Obi's path to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket
  • Legit.ng reports that Atiku Abubakar's influence on ADC's structures poses a challenge for presidential hopeful Obi
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's camp reportedly fears Obi more than Atiku, an ex-Vice President of Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Kayode Ogundamisi, a prominent public commentator, has said "the only way" Peter Obi can secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket is "through a consensus arrangement or if Atiku Abubakar steps down."

Ogundamisi stated this on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, January 12, claiming that Atiku, a former Vice President, may have taken control of the ADC’s structures.

Thought leader reveals strategy for Peter Obi to secure the ADC ticket ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.
A thought leader shares the only strategy Peter Obi can use to secure the ADC ticket for Nigeria’s 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi
Source: Twitter

He added that Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, is the figure that President Bola Tinubu’s camp fears, not Atiku.

Ogundamisi posted:

"The only way Peter Obi can secure the ADC presidential ticket is through a consensus arrangement or if Atiku steps down. Clearly, Atiku appears to have taken control of the majority of the party’s structures. An Atiku candidacy would be celebrated in the Tinubu camp. Despite all the rhetoric and mockery, Peter Obi is the one the Tinubu camp truly fear."

Source: Legit.ng

