Kayode Ogundamisi has discussed Peter Obi's path to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket

Legit.ng reports that Atiku Abubakar's influence on ADC's structures poses a challenge for presidential hopeful Obi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's camp reportedly fears Obi more than Atiku, an ex-Vice President of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Kayode Ogundamisi, a prominent public commentator, has said "the only way" Peter Obi can secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket is "through a consensus arrangement or if Atiku Abubakar steps down."

Ogundamisi stated this on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, January 12, claiming that Atiku, a former Vice President, may have taken control of the ADC’s structures.

He added that Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, is the figure that President Bola Tinubu’s camp fears, not Atiku.

Ogundamisi posted:

"The only way Peter Obi can secure the ADC presidential ticket is through a consensus arrangement or if Atiku steps down. Clearly, Atiku appears to have taken control of the majority of the party’s structures. An Atiku candidacy would be celebrated in the Tinubu camp. Despite all the rhetoric and mockery, Peter Obi is the one the Tinubu camp truly fear."

