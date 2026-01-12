2027 Election: Thought Leader Shares Only Way Peter Obi Can Secure ADC Ticket
- Kayode Ogundamisi has discussed Peter Obi's path to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket
- Legit.ng reports that Atiku Abubakar's influence on ADC's structures poses a challenge for presidential hopeful Obi
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's camp reportedly fears Obi more than Atiku, an ex-Vice President of Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Kayode Ogundamisi, a prominent public commentator, has said "the only way" Peter Obi can secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket is "through a consensus arrangement or if Atiku Abubakar steps down."
Ogundamisi stated this on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, January 12, claiming that Atiku, a former Vice President, may have taken control of the ADC’s structures.
He added that Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, is the figure that President Bola Tinubu’s camp fears, not Atiku.
"The only way Peter Obi can secure the ADC presidential ticket is through a consensus arrangement or if Atiku steps down. Clearly, Atiku appears to have taken control of the majority of the party’s structures. An Atiku candidacy would be celebrated in the Tinubu camp. Despite all the rhetoric and mockery, Peter Obi is the one the Tinubu camp truly fear."
Read more on ADC coalition:
- 2027 election: ADC responds to rumours INEC refused to recognise David Mark's new leadership
- 2027 election: Did Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua dump APC for ADC? Lawmaker speaks out
Ayodele prophesies 'big name' to decamp to ADC
Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele disclosed that a prominent figure in Nigerian politics will soon defect to the ADC.
According to the cleric, "it will happen very, very soon.”
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.