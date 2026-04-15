A Nigerian lawyer has reacted to Apostle Chibuzor’s plan to marry off his adopted autistic daughter with many offers attached

The lawyer argued that individuals living with autism need proper care, support, and protection rather than being pushed into marriage

Her reaction followed the earlier controversial marriage of the pastor’s adopted autistic son, sparking fresh debates online

A Nigerian lawyer has reacted following Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM)'s plan to marry off another adopted child living with autism.

This comes just weeks after the controversial wedding of his non-verbal autistic adopted son, Aboy Chibuzor.

A Nigerian lawyer reacts after an OPM pastor searches for a husband for his 21-year-old daughter with autism. Photo credit: Barr Wendy Cynthia, APostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The lawyer, Barr Wendy Cynthia Okosa, took to Facebook to express her deep concern about the recent marriage situation.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Apostle Chibuzor had publicly announced that he is seeking a husband for his 21-year-old adopted daughter, Chiemeka Chibuzor, who also has autism.

In his Facebook post, he stated that, unlike Aboy, Chiemeka can speak and hear well but cannot continue living in his house, as she is ripe for marriage.

Lawyer react to OPM pastor's daughter's marriage

In response, Wendy described the situation as "deeply troubling" and said it "should not be taken lightly."

She wrote on her Facebook post:

"This whole situation with that OPM pastor and autistic individuals is deeply troubling. It’s not something to joke about or take lightly.

What these individuals truly need is proper care, support, and protection, not marriage. Turning their condition into a basis for marriage raises serious concerns and just doesn’t sit right.

Honestly, it’s hard to understand how something like this is even being encouraged. It feels wrong on so many levels.

God help us."

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions to OPM pastor's search for husband

Apostle Chibuzor's move has triggered fresh reactions. Legit.ng has compiled reactions from netizens. Some of the comments are below.

A Nigerian lawyer reacts after the OPM pastor shares a new update. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Delaw Eze Onyebuchi Chukwu said:

"If an autistic person can give birth to a normal person, then there is nothing wrong with what he's doing."

Adam Issy commented:

"They have been taken care of since they were born. How many more years do they still need to be taken care of barrister?"

Veronica Odey said:

"The best proper care, support and protection is what that pastor is offering.

Have you manage an autistic individual for one week before?"

Sunday Awah questioned:

"If she happened to be your sister or daughter won't you be happy to see her settled down with her husband?"

Sylvia Oluebube Umeh wrote:

"There is nothing wrong with an autistic person getting married, they deserve love, marriage, children, and every good thing a normal person enjoys."

Nurse Chioma Lynda Igboji stated:

"Very unsettling honestly, people that should be sent to special care homes, he is paying for them to be married off. God abeg o."

OPM pastor offers free wedding, gives condition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the OPM pastor stated that he is willing to pay the bride price and sponsor the wedding of couples living together, even with kids.

He gave two conditions that the couples must meet to participate in the sponsored free wedding.

Source: Legit.ng