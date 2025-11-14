An ex-media aide to the PDP national chairman, Iliya Damagum, blasted former Senate President Bukola Saraki for calling for the suspension of the national convention

He described him as “Wike’s man” working to destabilise the party, arguing there is no viable alternative to proceeding as planned

He also accused former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, of exploiting legal disputes for personal political gain

Abuja, Nigeria - Former media aide to Iliya Damagum, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Yusuf Dingyadi, has fired back at Senate President Bukola Saraki over his recent call to suspend the party’s national convention.

Dingyadi accused him of orchestrating legal battles that have now paralysed the party.

‘He is Wike’s man’: Ex-aide to PDP National Chair Blasts Saraki over Call to Suspend Convention. Photo credit: @KemPatriot/@ParallelFacts/@yabaleftonline

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Saraki had urged the party to consider suspending the convention, citing ongoing litigation and unresolved disputes among state chapters.

But Dingyadi condemned the call, describing it as counterproductive and divisive. He stressed that party loyalists are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth convention.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dingyadi described Saraki as a “failed reconciler” whose one-year stint on the PDP Reconciliation Committee yielded no tangible results.

“Saraki cannot point to any meaningful outcome from his so-called reconciliation efforts."

“Now he comes out to call for the suspension of the convention, but we all know this is part of a long game to undermine the party.” He said.

Saraki is Wike's man, Dingyadi alleges

Dingyadi further claimed that Saraki’s interventions serve the interests of a faction within the PDP aligned with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

He alleged that, while the party is at risk of fragmentation, Saraki and his allies have chosen litigation over dialogue.

“He is Wike’s man. Everything he does, behind the scenes or in public statements, aligns with Wike’s strategy.” Dingyadi alleged.

He argued that there is no alternative to holding the convention as planned, stressing that any attempt to halt it will only embolden those seeking to destabilise the PDP from within.

"This convention is necessary to unify the party and provide a credible platform for aspirants ahead of the 2027 elections." Dingyadi said

Dingyadi says Lamido creating chaos

Dingyadi also singled out former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, accusing him of working to create chaos for personal political gain.

He alleged that Lamido's interest in contesting has led him also to foster divisions, which threaten the party's collective agenda.

His words

“Lamido is playing a hidden role, using legal loopholes and procedural delays to position himself advantageously."

‘He is Wike’s man’: Ex-aide to PDP National Chair Blasts Saraki over Call to Suspend Convention. @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Dingyadi concluded by emphasising that the upcoming convention is the party’s only viable path to reconciliation and renewal.

“This is about safeguarding the PDP’s relevance and credibility. Suspending it will hand a victory to those who thrive on internal strife,” Dingyadi said.

“We are leaving no stone unturned. Members who believe in the PDP’s future are committed to making the convention a success." He said.

The PDP has been embroiled in internal crises for months, with multiple factions contesting leadership, parallel court cases, and disagreements over the timing and logistics of the national convention.

Saraki: Why PDP’s convention should be suspended

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has requested that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suspend its planned convention.

Saraki, who attributes this to legal controversies and conflicting court rulings, proposes a solution for the BOT on how to manage party affairs and restore unity.

He warned that proceeding with the Ibadan convention could further destabilise the party and discourage serious aspirants.

Source: Legit.ng