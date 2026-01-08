WAEC authenticates Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo's WASSCE results amid scrutiny over his academic records

President Tinubu urged to investigate allegations regarding the interior minister's qualification

WAEC attestation reveals Tunji-Ojo achieved high grades in key subjects during his examination

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, has been authenticated amid renewed petitions.

WAEC attestations are issued to replace or verify original certificates and are recognised as valid representations of candidates’ results.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to probe of “allegations surrounding Tunji-Ojo’s academic records”, particularly his West African Examinations Council (WAEC)certificate.

The Centre for Leadership Legacy International (Centre LLI), a civil society organisation, made the call in December 2025.

As reported by TheCable, the WAEC document, titled Attestation of Results, revealed that Tunji-Ojo attended the Staff Secondary School at the Federal University of Technology, Akure in Ondo State.

The minister sat sat for nine subjects in the Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) in June 1999.

The WAEC attestation certificate bears Tunji-Ojo’s full name, date of birth, embossed photograph, original certificate number and official authentication markings.

WAEC’s security features on the document includes institutional seals.

According to the document, Tunji-Ojo sat for English Language, Mathematics, Economics, Further Mathematics, Biology, Agricultural Science, Chemistry, Physics and Yoruba Language

According to the document, Tunji-Ojo earned A1 in Agricultural Science, A1 in Yoruba Language, B2 in Mathematics, B3 in Economics, B3 in Biology, B3 in Physics, C6 in Further Mathematics, C6 in Chemistry and C6 in English Language,

Tinubu's minister named amid NYSC certificate allegations

Recall that Rep. Philip Agbese described Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo as “parliament’s treasured asset” and defends him against NYSC certificate allegations.

The lawmaker said Tunji-Ojo has redefined service delivery by clearing over 200,000 passport backlogs and introducing full automation.

Agbese insisted that attacks on the minister are politically motivated attempts to derail President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

National Assembly hails Tinubu’s minister, reason surfaces

Legit.ng also reported that the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Interior expressed satisfaction with Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo's budget performance.

The federal lawmakers said they are very satisfied and impressed with Tunji-Ojo's budget explanation in 2024.

Tunji-Ojo said the interior ministry exceeded its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N1.2 billion in the 2024 budget.

Source: Legit.ng