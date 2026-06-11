More details about Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli Amakom, made the front lines of blogs recently

Legit.ng reports that fans and colleagues gathered for a solemn service of songs in his honour

Shortly after the event, netizens dug out pictures of Anwuli and where she currently works

Following the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, online users have tried their best to gather information about the late star’s wife.

Legit.ng reports that fans and colleagues held a highbrow service of songs for the departed star on Wednesday, May 10, 2026. Alexx Ekubo passed away in May after a battle with cancer.

Alexx Ekubo’s wife becomes a trending topic as career information emerges. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Following that, glimpses of Alexx’s wife, Anwuli Amakom, were spotted in viral videos from the event.

Not stopping there, some went as far as digging out pictures of the young widow while gushing over her beauty and career achievements.

However, verified reports revealed that Anwuli Amakom currently serves as the Executive Director at NOG Oil and Gas Limited, a reputable company recognised for its customer-focused petroleum and LPG services.

In a 2024 interview with Vanguard, Anwuli Amakom spoke about how her company is committed to meeting the unique needs of its clients while upholding the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

In her words:

“We are a trusted leader in energy transportation, offering a comprehensive range of services tailored to the needs of the oil and gas industry. With decades of combined experience and a dedication to excellence, we have established ourselves as the premier choice for energy companies seeking reliable transportation solutions.”

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that an emotional moment unfolded at the service of songs held in honour of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo as a rare video of his widow, Anwuli Ekubo, surfaced online.

The moving moment, captured during the event in Lagos on Wednesday, June 10, offered many Nigerians their first glimpse of the woman whose name has been at the centre of conversations following the actor's death.

As tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry, attention also turned to his grieving widow, who had largely stayed away from the public eye.

In the now-viral clip, Anwuli appeared dressed in a flowing white outfit, accompanied by a nose mask and dark shades.

Despite her grief, she was seen singing along during a worship session at the memorial event.

Observers noted the strength she displayed as she joined others in celebrating the life of the late actor through songs of praise and worship.

However, another image from the event painted a different picture of the emotional burden she continues to carry.

The photograph showed Anwuli in tears as tributes were being paid to her late husband.

Overcome with emotion, she was comforted by two women seated beside her as she struggled through the difficult moment.

Alexx Ekubo died after a battle with liver cancer in May. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Internet users react to details on Alexx's wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nekky_001 said:

"She wear mask because of Una,Una still unmask the innocent woman."

favour._szn_ said:

"Dig where the children and the teachers are!!!!! Use your digging skills to know where bandits took them to!!! Rubbish!!!"

plutoquin said:

"Omo, they would have produced really cute kids ❤️ This one fine pass fancy."

iamsiglar said:

"Mehnnnnnnn😢😢😢 You guys don't understand the meaning of privacy at all. Jesus Christ."

hrh_kingdiamond said:

"I talk am yesterday say he no go take Nigerians 24 hours to reveal the wife of Alex. Respect people’s privacy."

fortunista_by_ivy said:

"The best news we can hear is that she has delivered twin baby boys to ease our pain 😢."

Last video of Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng had reported that Alexx Ekubo was spotted in a video making the rounds on social media after he took a break from the app.

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room.

Many expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng