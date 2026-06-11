The United States of America sent a warning to social media influencers ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The US is co-hosting the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, with matches set to be played across 16 cities in North America

Tournament hosts Mexico, known as El Tri, will take on South Africa's Bafana Bafana in the opening match later today

The United States government has issued a strong warning to foreign influencers ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

48 nations will compete for football's ultimate prize across three host countries, the United States, Canada and Mexico, for the first time.

A total of 104 matches will be played over five weeks, beginning with hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening game at the iconic Estadio Azteca on Thursday, June 11.

The biggest football tournament in the world is expected to draw participants from across the world, including tourists and influencers.

US government places a ban on content creators

The United States government has warned foreign influencers against creating content with the primary purpose of generating income while visiting the country on tourist visas.

Speaking with El Pais, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated that visitors on tourist visas could face deportation if they earn money through content published on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, or other online services.

US authorities argue that generating income from content creation may be considered unauthorised employment if the individual does not possess the appropriate work authorisation.

The government maintains that anyone found engaging in such activities could be deemed to have violated the conditions of their admission into the United States. The US said:

“Coming to the United States with the sole purpose of creating content (as an influencer), thereby generating earnings from the United States while in the country, is considered work and requires the appropriate visa.

“People who enter the United States under a visitor program and receive income from a U.S. source would be violating the conditions of their admission status."

Meanwhile, it is still unclear what impact these new restrictions announced by the Trump administration will have on the FIFA World Cup

What does a tourist visa mean?

A B-2 tourist visa allows individuals to enter the United States for purposes such as tourism, vacations, family visits, or medical treatment.

However, it does not permit visitors to engage in employment or earn income from work carried out while in the country.

The visa also does not authorise holders to remain in the United States beyond the period granted by immigration authorities.

Violating these conditions can lead to visa cancellation, deportation, and restrictions on future entry into the country.

For content creators, one possible alternative is the O-1 visa, which is designed for individuals with extraordinary ability in fields such as the arts, business, science, education, or sports, per USCIS.

DR Congo’s World Cup under threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States has suspended visa issuance to DR Congo nationals due to a reported Ebola outbreak, throwing their World Cup preparations into uncertainty.

The restrictions mean that citizens of the Central African country are currently unable to obtain entry visas to the United States, one of the co-host nations of the 2026 tournament.

Source: Legit.ng