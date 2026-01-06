Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote appointed as the first female director-general (DG) of the Nigerian Law School

Odusote’s appointment takes effect on Saturday, January 10, 2026, succeeding Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma

Legit.ng understands that Odusote brings extensive experience in legal education and leadership within Nigerian law

FCT, Abuja - As the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration steers Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the new director-general (DG) of the Nigerian Law School.

According to a statement on Tuesday, January 6, by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president (information and strategy), obtained by Legit.ng, the appointment takes effect on Saturday, January 10, 2026, for a four-year term.

Odusote appointed Nigerian Law School DG

Odusote will succeed the current DG, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, whose tenure expires on Friday, January 9, 2026, after eight years of service.

As the new DG of the Nigerian Law School, Odusote will be responsible for the institution’s overall academic leadership, administrative management, and strategic direction across all campuses. She will also serve as the primary liaison between the school, the Council of Legal Education, the Body of Benchers, and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Legit.ng reports that Odusote’s historic appointment has ignited jubilation, especially among gender equality advocates.

Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote's profile

Odusote is currently the deputy DG and Head of the Lagos Campus and will become the first woman to lead the institution since its establishment in 1962.

The 54-year-old obtained her LL.B. degree from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988. She holds an LL.M from the same university, specialising in company and commercial law. She later obtained a PhD in Law from the University of Surrey, in the United Kingdom (UK), with research interests in Public Law and the administration of justice.

The new appointee joined the law school in 2001 as a lecturer. Since then, she has served in various capacities, including as head of the academic department, director of academics, and head of campus.

During her career at the law school, she was a visiting scholar at Nottingham Trent University in the UK for a short time.

Legit.ng gathered that Odusote has published extensively in reputable local and international law journals and has presented papers at numerous legal education conferences. She also served on committees of the Council of Legal Education and the NBA.

