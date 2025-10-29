Rep. Philip Agbese describes Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo as “parliament’s treasured asset” and defends him against NYSC certificate allegations

The lawmaker says Tunji-Ojo has redefined service delivery by clearing over 200,000 passport backlogs and introducing full automation

Agbese insists that attacks on the minister are politically motivated attempts to derail President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has hailed the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, describing him as “not just a super-performing minister, but parliament’s treasured asset.”

He dismissed the recent controversy surrounding the minister’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate as “mere political noise by enemies of progress.”

Interior Ministry headquarters is now rated among the most improved federal institutions in service delivery. Photo: FederalMinistryofInterior

Source: Facebook

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Agbese said the attacks were part of a coordinated attempt to distract a reform-driven minister whose leadership had transformed the Ministry of Interior within a short period.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he maintained that Tunji-Ojo’s performance had set a new standard for efficiency in public service.

Transforming the Ministry of Interior

Agbese praised Tunji-Ojo’s leadership, noting that he inherited a system burdened by inefficiency but had quickly turned it around through technology-driven reforms.

He said the minister cleared over 200,000 passport backlogs in just three weeks and introduced full automation to eliminate touting and racketeering.

According to him, new passport offices have been established across several countries to serve Nigerians abroad.

“Today, citizens can apply for and collect their passports within days, not months, and that’s a direct outcome of his leadership,” Agbese said.

He added that the minister’s achievements extended beyond the Nigeria Immigration Service. “He has brought structure and discipline into the correctional system.

Rep. Philip Agbese hails Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo as a top performer. Photo: FB/PhilipAgbese

Source: Facebook

Over 4,500 inmates were released to decongest our overcrowded prisons, biometric systems have been deployed to track escapees, and jailbreaks have practically become a thing of the past,” he stated.

‘A bright example of renewed hope’

The lawmaker noted that Tunji-Ojo’s emphasis on personnel welfare and digital innovation had restored morale across paramilitary agencies.

He cited timely promotions, digital monitoring systems, and improved working conditions as key factors driving the ministry’s success.

“Under his supervision, it has generated over N6 billion in revenue this year alone, proving that transparency and efficiency can go hand in hand,” Agbese said.

He described the NYSC controversy as a “hoax designed by desperate politicians who cannot match competence with results.”

According to him, such tactics often emerge whenever an effective leader challenges the old order. “The so-called certificate scandal is nothing but noise,” he said.

Agbese urged Nigerians to judge public officials based on measurable impact rather than social media claims.

“Governance is not about gossip; it’s about delivery. Every citizen can see the difference the Interior Ministry is making — faster services, cleaner processes, and greater accountability,” he said.

He warned against what he termed “the weaponisation of social media” and insisted that legitimate concerns should be handled by the appropriate institutions.

Agbese concluded by describing Tunji-Ojo as “one of the brightest examples of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope vision,” adding that his youth, patriotism, and competence had restored citizens’ trust in government institutions.

“He is building systems, not headlines. Those peddling falsehoods will fade, but his legacy of reform will remain,” he declared.

3 best performing Nigerian senators

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Parliamentary Watch Initiative (PWI), a civil society group focused on legislative accountability and development, had recognized three senators for what it described as exceptional performance in constituency service and national reforms.

The organization named Senators Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South), Sani Musa (Niger East), and Ipalibo Banigo (Rivers West) as lawmakers who have set new standards for representation in the 10th National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng