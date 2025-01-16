The Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Interior have expressed satisfaction with Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo's budget performance

The federal lawmakers said they are very satisfied and impressed with Tunji-Ojo's budget explanation in 2024

Tunji-Ojo said the interior ministry exceeded its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N1.2 billion in the 2024 budget

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been commended over the 2024 budget performance of the ministry.

The Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Interior commended Tunji-Ojo for a job well done in 2024.

The lawmakers were impressed with Tunji-Ojo's budget performance Photo credit: Nigerian Senate/ @BTOofficial

The federal lawmakers gave the commendation when Tunji-Ojo appeared in the National Assembly, Abuja to defend the 2025 budget of the ministry on Wednesday, January 15.

The Minister proposed a total of N6,683,463,175 for the 2025 budget, with the breakdown of Personnel, 1,692,410,481; Overhead, 1,159,879,666 and Capital, 3,831,173.58.

This is according to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The minister said the interior ministry exceeded its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N1.2 billion in the 2024 budget.

According to Tunji-Ojo, a lot of key sectors within the ministry came alive in the 2024 financial year which resulted in an increase in revenue beyond the increase in expatriates' quota revenue.

He further explained that the ministry adopted some measures to close linkages via zero remittances and full automation of solutions.

The minister said the revenue shot up following the automation of these solutions that closed some of the linkages.

The minister further stated that the total target for 2024 was N2bn while it was able to generate over N5bn in the year under review.

The federal lawmakers, who were Impressed with the budget performance could not hide their satisfaction.

The committee chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole said:

"Honourable Minister you have done extremely well. I think you have been detailed, I have attended some other budget defence and I can't recall anyone as extremely detailed as you did.

"We have seen what you have done in 2024, we expect you to do more in 2025 knowing that you have a lot of energy.

"Now you have made your presentation and I believe we are very satisfied with your explanation. If there are more questions, like you said after this budget session, we can have a special session to discuss further",

