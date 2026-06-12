A US lawmaker, Riley Moore, has reacted to the amendment of Nigeria's 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly to create state police

The Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday, June 11, made the bold move to restructure policing in Nigeria

Moore's comment has, however, started generating reactions from Nigerians, who commended President Bola Tinubu for the realisation

Riley Moore, a U.S. Congressman, has reacted to the passage of the bill to create state police by Nigeria's upper and lower chambers of the National Assembly. Nigeria's Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday, June 11, displayed an eagerness to amend the 1999 Constitution to pave the way for the decentralisation of police in the country.

Reacting to the development in Nigeria, Moore said the policy was one of a kind he has been calling for since President Donald Trump asked him to investigate the alleged genocide in Nigeria. He recalled that he raised the issue when Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria's first lady, visited America.

US lawmaker Riley Moore commends President Bola Tinubu for state police Photo Credit: @RepRileyMoore

Source: Twitter

The US lawmaker explained that the move was a step toward overall stability in Nigeria, a West African country currently facing a series of insecurity in the country. He also commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the bill and expressed optimism about sustaining the push in the country.

Nigerians react as US lawmaker speaks on state police

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the statement of the US lawmaker on the move by Nigeria's national assembly. Below are some of their reactions:

"Dear Senator. The president has been clamouring for the establishment of state police since 1999 ... his wife pushed for the same when she was in the Senate. Nigeria is truly lucky to have him as president at this time in our existence. There is not Nigeria politician who is as progressive and forward-thinking as the present President. This is why he must win the second term, and he needs all the support, even from you."

Nigerians react as US lawmaker commends Nigeria for passing state police bill Photo Credit: @LegendryJoe

Source: Twitter

Ademola urged the US lawmaker to help push for a regional government:

"He has always clamoured for it since 1999, however, so this isn’t even news. So what we really need is regional government. Help us push for this!"

Gbola Banky said Tinubu had been pushing for it since 1999:

"The president, @officialABAT, actually called for it even as the Governor of Lagos State many years. Many of us knew why we voted for him, and no past president has had his gut, nudge and intuition to achieve what he'd achieved in 3 years. God bless. God bless @officialABAT.

Modupe Adeboye-Ayoroh commended President Tinubu for the move:

"State police is here to stay in Nigeria. It is long overdue. Let each state determine how to keep its state secure. They know their land more than anyone else. President Tinubu is definitely taking the right actions."

Read Moore's statement on X here:

House of Reps passes state police bill

Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the House of Representatives have passed constitutional amendments to establish state police in Nigeria.

The federal lawmakers also postponed other constitutional amendments to another legislative session.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, said 289 members voted in favour, one member abstained, while no lawmaker voted against it.

Source: Legit.ng