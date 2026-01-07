Abdul-Aziz Na’ibi has mocked Nyesom Wike's political status and predicts a period of isolation for the FCT minister

The feud between Wike and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has become the longest-running political rift of the current administration

Although a longtime PDP member, Wike is a staunch supporter of the Bola Tinubu-led APC government

FCT, Abuja - Abdul-Aziz Abubakar Na’ibi, a prominent supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has mocked the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, for allegedly being politically homeless.

In a recent social media post, Na’ibi projected that the ruling administration will soon "declare that he has no place in Tinubu’s cabinet.'

APC draws battle line with Wike

Legit.ng recalls that the All Progressives Congress has moved to curb Wike, warning that his actions in Rivers State threaten party unity, undermine Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and could force President Bola Tinubu to choose between his government and the party.

A fresh political rift recently broke out between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, the FCT minister, following Wike’s disapproval of the APC convention that saddles state chief executives with the responsibility of leading the party in their domains.

Wike sent political isolation warning

Speaking during a “Thank You” visit to Oyigbo Local Council of Rivers State, the former Rivers State governor warned political opponents, particularly APC leaders, to stay away from Rivers politics.

At another political event, Wike warned that his political career would be at risk if Fubara secures a second term. The 58-year-old insisted that a decision has already been made regarding Fubara’s second-term ambition. Fubara is a member of the APC.

In response, APC leaders said that since the FCT minister is not an APC member, he should restrict himself to his official duties and to the troubled PDP, where he claims membership.

Wading into the controversy, Nai'bi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"President Bola Tinubu used Wike to destroy the PDP, the party that made him who he is, and now they have chosen Sim Fubara over Wike.

"As it stands:

"Wike has no place in the APC.

"Wike has no place in the PDP.

"Wike has no place in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Soon, they will declare that he has no place in Tinubu's cabinet."

