The year 2026 is expected to be a defining period in Nigeria’s political landscape as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections

Analysts and observers predicted that the year would be dominated by party realignments, internal power struggles, and early campaign activities

They warned that governance may take a back seat to political calculations as major actors position themselves ahead of the next electoral cycle

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The year 2026 is a pivotal year in which Nigeria will face significant events across various aspects of life, including politics and economics.

In the country's political arena, numerous events are anticipated, including the announcement of the country's general election, the nomination of candidates, and other key developments.

Political activities in 2026 are expected to intensify as parties prepare for the 2027 general elections.. Photo credit: @officalABAT/@atiku/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In this article by the BBC, it has outlined some of the political events expected to happen in Nigeria in the new year 2026.

Dr Yakubu Haruna Ja'e, Dean of Academics at Kaduna State University, has said that this year will be dominated by political issues in Nigeria.

"so much so that if we are not careful, all elected officials will focus on campaigning instead of working". He said.

ADC to get more strength

Last year, top Nigerian political figures embraced the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) as a party they would join with the aim of "eliminating" the APC in the 2027 elections.

The party gradually gained strength among the country's opposition members who gathered within the party with a common goal.

The current political figures in the party include Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, David Mark, and others.

Dr Yakubu Haruna Ja'e said the party is expected to gain strength in 2026, especially if it is careful in selecting candidates to contest in 2027.

"It will gain more strength, especially now that the ruling party is in a state of collapse. Some people will have to be hurt, and if they are hurt, they have nowhere to go but the ADC," he said.

However, the political expert warned that the party's move is not gradual and could face internal conflicts due to the way it will be filled with senior political figures.

Split between Abba and Kwankwaso

Late last year, signs of a rift began to emerge between Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his political boss, Senator Rabi'u Kwankwaso.

However, it seems that the matter will be confirmed early this year. From all indications, there is a strong suspicion that Abba Kabir Yusuf will leave the NNPP for the APC.

Kano State is the only state where the NNPP is in power in Nigeria, so some see Abba's departure as a threat to the party's survival.

On the other hand, some see Kwankwaso as the "only one invited" to the APC, since he founded the party and led it to victory in Kano.

However, Dr Ja'e believes that Abba's return to the APC is a new challenge for the APC, as it has major players in Kano.

Parties primary elections

This year, 2026, Nigerian political parties will field their candidates in the 2027 general elections.

From the last six months of the year, the country's political parties will focus on campaigning and recruiting candidates to run for them in 2027, as Dr Yakubu Ja'e has explained.

The political analyst said that some politicians will use money to achieve their ambitions to contest the upcoming national elections in 2027.

"If it is common to see politicians using money to buy delegates who are choosing candidates, then this will happen this year too, due to the number of politicians seeking to run," he said.

APC may collapse in 2026

Dr Yakubu Haruna Ja'e said there is a possibility that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will collapse this year, 2026.

"The APC has absorbed many things, and it is unlikely that they will be able to dissolve within it, so there is a possibility that the party will split and some of its members will defect to other parties," he said.

He added that many people are in the party, and those who later joined it in the hope of fulfilling their own desires.

"If they feel that their interests will not be fulfilled in the party, or if they are mistreated, they will leave it and join another party," he added.

He also said that even if some of the aggrieved parties refuse to leave the party, they will continue to undermine it.

Nigeria’s political scene is set for major shifts in 2026 as parties prepare for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @elrufai/@KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

What is the fate of Shettima?

Another issue that will attract increasing attention in Nigerian politics in 2026 is the issue of whether President Bola Tinubu will retain Kashim Shettima as Vice President or not.

Many people, especially Christians, have long criticised the Tinubu government for appointing Muslims as president and vice president.

So this time too, according to the analyst, they will try to use this criticism, which will make Tinubu and the APC change their minds.

"On the other hand, having him as a deputy again will not please some Christians, so they could sabotage the party," he added.

However, Dr Ja'e believes that Shettima has become a hindrance to Tinubu and the APC, because his resignation is tantamount to abandoning the entire north, something he said the APC would not do.

Anti-party activities and betrayal

Dr. Yakubu Ja'e said that one thing that is predicted to happen in the country's politics in 2026 is anti-party players within political parties.

The political expert said that there are many governors who will show their support for the APC in the future, or not contest, but they will not be able to promote the president or bring him the votes of their states.

"They will do everything possible to ensure that they win over their state office holders, from state and federal assembly members to senators, but they will have difficulty in bringing the votes of their states to the president," said Dr. Ja'e.

The future of the PDP and LP

Dr Yakubu Ja'e predicted that it seems that the PDP and LP parties have reached the end of their performance in the Nigerian political arena.

He said when the 2023 elections were held, the PDP had 12 governors in the country's 36 states, but now only four remain, as all the others have defected and joined the APC, except for one who joined AP, the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke.

Apart from the governors, the PDP and the LP, with one governor, have many members of the Federal House of Representatives through senators, but many of them left the party in 2025.

Dr. Ja'e said that the political parties will not have any influence in federal politics, except in the individual states where they have power.

"Therefore, they will either join the main opposition party to the ADC if they are truly opposed to it, or join the APC if it offers them," he said.

