President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga, has played down Peter Obi's political strength, describing him as a politician who lacks the leadership pedigree to govern Nigeria

Obi formally joined the ADC on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in Enugu State, along with several of his supporters, including some prominent public figures

The move is widely seen as a major boost for the ADC, a relatively marginal party now repositioning itself as the platform for a united opposition

Enugu, Enugu State - Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, mocked Peter Obi, describing him as "the wandering politician."

Legit.ng reported that Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) at a political event in Enugu State.

Obi, earlier in 2025, declared his intention to contest in Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election.

Onanuga slams Obi’s "bitterness"

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page Wednesday evening, December 31, 2025, Onanga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, predicted that the Obidient movement leader will end up being former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2027 election.

He said:

"About three years after the 2023 election, Obi, the wandering politician — who moved from APGA to PDP to Labour and now ADC — still sounded bitter about coming third. He continues to claim he was robbed of victory, even though empirical analyses of the poll showed he could not have won and was fortunate to even emerge third because of the anomalous polling figures recorded for him in his South East region. At his event, Obi’s bitterness was evident."

Onanuga added:

"Obi is so blind that he cannot see Tinubu's achievements, as he jumped from Labour to ADC, where he will play second fiddle and end up being Atiku’s running mate in 2027, like we witnessed in 2019."

Onanuga's post can be read in full below:

Obi trends as he joins ADC

Legit.ng reports that Obi’s defection to the ADC is a confirmation that the former governor will seek the party’s presidential ticket for the 2027 election. The political alignment trended on social media platforms on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

The former governor was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election, running under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

Atiku and Obi were the presidential candidates of the PDP and the LP in 2023, respectively, but lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tinubu, who is currently the president.

Both politicians vigorously but unsuccessfully challenged Tinubu’s victory at various courts in Nigeria, including the country’s Supreme Court.

Atiku reacts as Obi joins ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku warmly welcomed Obi to the ADC.

The ex-Nigerian No.2 citizen stated that he looks forward to "a robust working relationship that will foster a virile opposition, one that will ultimately form a government capable of bringing prosperity and peace to our people."

