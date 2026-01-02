As Wednesday turned to Thursday, people around the world said goodbye to 2025 and welcomed the New Year 2026

Across Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, citizens commemorated the occasion in diverse and religiously distinct ways

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele released his "prophetic revelation" for the year 2026, advising people to take their health seriously

Oke Afa, Lagos State - As the New Year begins, Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos has warned that many people may face health challenges in 2026.

Legit.ng reports that in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday, January 2, 2026, titled ‘Prophetic Revelation,’ Primate Ayodele warned that ‘the world will witness several air accidents.’

Ayodele predicts crises in 2026

He stated that the deaths of prominent personalities are "imminent" in 2026.

He said:

"Many people will die of heart attack. There would be heart sicknesses (sic). Just watch. Doctors are going to work on plenty heart diseases (sic)."

He continued:

"You will see a lot of political drama in APC, ADC, and PDP as well.

"Let's hope terrorists will not attack churches. Terrorism is not yet over. US will carry out another airstrike, maybe this January. Nigeria government should wait to see this, and they should watch very carefully."

The cleric continued:

"There would be lots of fire outbreaks, explosives, in fact, let's pray for President Bola Tinubu to have rest of mind.

"For the 2027 election, there would be different dramas towards the poll."

Ayodele speaks on tax reforms amid controversy

Legit.ng reports that the tax reforms have sparked controversy in recent weeks. On December 17, Abdussamad Dasuki, a member of the lower legislative chamber, alleged that there were differences between the tax reform laws passed by parliament and the gazetted copy available to the public.

Dasuki’s allegation triggered public outrage, with some Nigerians calling for a suspension of the implementation of the laws.

In response, on December 26, the leadership of the senate and house of representatives directed Kamoru Ogunlana, clerk to the national assembly, to work with relevant agencies in the executive branch to re-gazette the tax laws.

On Tuesday, December 30, President Tinubu said there is no substantial reason to stop the implementation of the new tax laws from January 1, despite the allegations.

Wading into the controversy, Primate Ayodele said:

"If Tinubu goes ahead with the tax reform, Nigerians will go against his second term. 2026, as a matter of fact, Nigerians should expect more hardship, unless they change the method. And I have said to him (President Tinubu) that borrowing is suicidal for the Nigerian economy. Tinubu should maximise the potential of the mineral resources that we have."

The prophecy's video can be watched in full below:

