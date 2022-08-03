The Christian Association of Nigeria has been lambasted for criticising Tinubu over Muslim-Muslim ticket

Christ Shiloh Ambassadors of Nigeria, a Christian group, faulted the highest Christian body over their stance

The group said religion should not be a yardstick to decide whom to vote for in the 2023 presidential poll

A group, under the auspices of the Christ Shiloh Ambassadors of Nigeria, has said there was nothing wrong in the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, picking a Muslim as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, had picked a former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shetima, as his running mate. His choice of running mate had been greeted with criticism from different quarters across the country.

In a statement issued by the by President of the group, Pastor Ade Odusola and the General Secretary, Pastor Felix Rawa, after their general meeting and made available to our correspondent, the group said religion should not be a yardstick to decide whom to vote for in the 2023 presidential poll.

The religious group implored Christians to pull their weight behind Muslims/Muslim tickets of Tinubu and Shettima, stressing that “democracy is a game of numbers and to win, every measure and all the calculations should be put in place.”

The group maintained that not all Christians were in support of the position of the leadership of CAN on the Muslim-Muslim ticket issue.

It read, “Not all the Christians are members of CAN and not all members of CAN are in support of what its leadership are doing currently.”

