Atiku Abubakar and other opposition political figures rally around the ADC in their quest to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election

In a bid to present a united front ahead of the 2027 election, key opposition figures unveiled the ADC in Abuja

ADC's Ralph Nwosu has now disclosed that about seven coalition leaders are interested in Tinubu’s seat

FCT, Abuja - Ralph Nwosu has disclosed that several prominent figures in the opposition coalition are being encouraged by supporters to contest the 2027 presidential election against President Bola Tinubu.

Nwosu stated this amid growing speculation that some northern power blocs within the coalition movement are already backing Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to serve one term as president.

ADC's Ralph Nsowu speaks on the coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng recalls that on Wednesday, July 2, members of the coalition formally unveiled the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their platform for the 2027 general election.

David Mark, former senate president, was named interim national chairman, while Rauf Aregbesola, ex-Osun governor, emerged as interim national secretary.

Speaking with The Punch in a report published on Sunday, July 6, Nwosu, who has led ADC since its inception until recently when he relinquished the position, said seven coalition leaders were being tipped to replace Tinubu in 2027. He, however, noted that the ADC would embrace an open selection process.

Besides Obi, Nwosu disclosed that supporters of Atiku Abubakar, the former vice-president; Rotimi Amaechi, erstwhile minister of transportation; Nasir El-Rufai, ex-Kaduna governor; Rauf Aregbesola, one-time interior minister; and those of the Oyo state 2023 ADC governorship candidate, Bamidele Ajadi, were all rooting for their respective leaders to succeed Tinubu.

He said:

“There are some people who want Aregbesola to run. There are also people who are rooting for Dr Ganiyu Bamidele Ajadi to run. There are also people rooting for Amaechi to run. There are also those calling for Atiku to run.

Nwosu added:

“El-Rufai also has his own plan. Even Sule Lamido is also running. I have been part of the coalition conversations, and I know the personalities that are interested in running. So, I am telling you from the inside. Even the old ADC may be backing Ajadi. That tells you it is free, and that is democracy. But the selection process will be open and transparent."

Names of coalition leaders reportedly interested in Tinubu’s seat are below:

1) Atiku Abubakar

A former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, 78, may run for the presidency again. If he does, it would be for the seventh time. His first attempt was in 1992.

The business tycoon served two terms as deputy to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and was credited with making reforms to key sectors that helped kickstart economic growth. However, he has been accused of various charges of corruption, all of which he denies.

2) Peter Obi

A former governor of south-eastern Anambra state, Peter Obi has an active support base on social media.

The 63-year-old has been accused of tax evasion and was mentioned in the Pandora Papers, although he says he has done nothing wrong.

He was the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside Atiku in 2019, but in May 2022, switched to the Labour Party (LP).

3) Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna state from 2015 to 2023. He had served as minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007. El-Rufai also served as director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises. He is a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but dumped the party in March 2025.

4) Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi served as the minister of transportation from 2015 to 2022 under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. He resigned to contest for Nigeria's presidency under the governing APC. He had previously served as governor of oil-rich Rivers state, from 2007 to 2015, and earlier, as speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007.

On April 9, 2022, Amaechi declared interest in contesting in the presidential election in 2023. He polled second position in the APC presidential primaries held in June 2022 behind eventual president Tinubu with 316 delegate votes against Tinubu's 1271 votes.

5) Rauf Aregbesola

Aregbesola was the minister of the interior from 2019 to 2023. He previously served as the governor of Osun state from 2010 to 2018. He is currently the interim national secretary of the ADC after his defection from the APC to the party in 2025.

6) Sule Lamido

Lamido is a former governor of Jigawa state from 2007 to 2015.

The 76-year-old previously served as the foreign affairs minister of Nigeria from 1999 to 2003. He is an estranged member of the PDP.

7) Ganiyu Bamidele Ajadi

Ajadi was the governorship candidate of the ADC in Oyo state during the 2023 election.

The Oyo politician is a medical doctor.

