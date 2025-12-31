The defection of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has generated a lot of reactions

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said Peter Obi's decision to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sparked interest in the outcome of the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Obi officially dumped LP for the ADC on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in Enugu State.

Agaba said Obi is a leader with a strong following, and his defection to ADC might affect the chances of Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said Nigeria's political landscape is dynamic and the people are beginning to see interesting developments with Obi’s defection.

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

“Peter Obi's decision to join the African Democratic Congress has sparked interest in how this might affect the chances of other presidential hopefuls, particularly Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu.

“As for Atiku Abubakar, he's a seasoned politician with a strong vision for the country. I believe he'll continue to be a key player in the opposition.”

Agaba, who is also an ADC chieftain, said the focus should be on uniting Nigerians and presenting a credible alternative to the current administration.

He said President Tinubu's chances of being re-elected have a lot to do with his economic policies and their impact on the lives of Nigerians.

“As Nigerians, we're concerned about policies that impact our daily lives. The recent tax law, for instance, has raised eyebrows. We need to ensure our policies are people-centric, not just serving a select few. My concern is that if we don't get the economic fundamentals right, it will be difficult for any leader to succeed.”

Agaba said the key factors to watch as Obi dumped the Labour Party for the ADC are how leaders respond to the challenges of an average Nigerian.

“Nigerians are watching how leaders respond to their challenges. We'll be watching the government's policy decisions, especially on economic issues and security. As a leader, Atiku Abubakar's priority is to ensure Nigerians have hope and opportunities. Let's work together to build a Nigeria that works for all.”

