Videos showing the moment Asake arrived in Saudi Arabia emerged on social media amid the ongoing Ramadan period

Reports about the spiritual reason behind the singer's second trip to the Middle East also emerged online

Recall that the former YBNL signee exited Saudi Arabia during the heat of the war between the US, Israel, and Iran

Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has arrived in Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

In the early hours of Thursday, March 11, the Lonely At The Top crooner shared a series of clips showing him leaving Nigeria for Saudi.

Singer Asake returns to Saudi Arabia for the second time in weeks. Credit: mrmoney

Source: Instagram

His arrival in Saudi Arabia coincided with Umrah, observed during the last 10 days of Ramadan, a period revered for Laylat al-Qadr.

A clip showed the music star navigating the airport in ihram attire, further hinting that he is in Saudi Arabia for the spiritual exercise.

What to know about Umrah

Umrah is a sacred, non-mandatory pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, performed year-round. It involves entering a state of purity (Ihram), performing Tawaf (seven counter-clockwise circuits of the Kaaba), and Sa'i (walking between Safa and Marwa).

The journey concludes for men by shaving or trimming hair, and for women by trimming a small amount of hair.

Fans praise Asake's religious belief as he arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah. Credit: mrmoney

Source: Twitter

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Asake departed Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago amid the war between US-Israel and Iran.

Asake shared a video showing the moment he arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on his Instagram Story on the evening of Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The video showing the moment Asake arrived in Saudi Arabia is below:

Reaction as Asake arrives in Saudi Arabia

The singer's latest move hinting at his spiritual belief has received praise from many of his fans and supporters. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

afilahk____ commented:

"Allahu Abkabr Alhaji Ahmed."

henrykay_worldbest commented:

"Alhaji Hameed Ololade ..May Almighty Allah accept your supplication as an act of ibadah."

kennyman_1608 said:

"Successful, trending and happiest man on earth currently…..MR MONEY indeed Alhaji Lameda."

YungFhelaHnd07 commented:

"This one wey he dey travel around, no be this time you suppose Dey do so oo. WAR DEY ALIVE o."

wisdom_god2861 commented:

"Omor wizkid and asake dey really surfer bro wetin dey happen hope say Dem dey chop."

Usmanashafe commented:

"The moment I saw Lala in Mecca for Umrah, I knew Asake is also there Alfa Hamed in Umrah."

KeOcartel commented:

"Nobody chop life reach Lala. Asake dey see am like him papa. Dey don gather dey Umrah."

AkoredeChamp reacted:

"Ahmed stay safe abeg ooo bomb Dey sound for that side ooo."

