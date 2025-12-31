The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi , on Wednesday , December 31, 2025, officially defected from the LP to the African Democratic Congress ( ADC )

Earlier in December, Obi met with David Mark, the national chairman of the ADC, to renew his allegiance to the coalition ahead of the 2027 election

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, urged Nigerians and opposition forces to unite under a broad national coalition to “rescue Nigeria from poverty, disunity and democratic decline”

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Enugu, Enugu State - Ahead of the 2027 Nigerian elections, Peter Obi, former presidential candidate, has said he officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), “to rescue our country.”

As reported by Vanguard, Obi asserted that he will actively begin the journey to salvage Nigeria from its current state by 2026.

Peter Obi shares the actual reason for defecting from the Labour Party to the ADC ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi made the declaration on Wednesday, December 31, in Enugu during a political gathering, where he said he had been part of the ADC-led coalition from its inception.

Speaking at the event, Obi lamented what he described as the erosion of democratic values, accusing certain beneficiaries of democracy of undermining the system.

Independent Newspaper quoted Obi as saying:

“ADC will not allow democracy to be destroyed. We are committed to unity, security, and a better Nigeria. We will resist any plot to rig the 2027 elections."

Obi criticised Nigeria’s economic direction, stating that the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) was declining despite rising public debt.

He said:

“Our economy is not growing, yet we are borrowing endlessly. This does not reflect competent leadership."

Obi calls for honest leadership

According to him, Nigeria’s challenges are not insurmountable if leaders embrace unity, commitment, compassion, competence, and truthfulness.

Obi said:

“Nigeria is not a poor country. What we lack is competent and honest leadership. We can no longer accept leaders who tell lies while corruption stares us in the face."

He posited that insecurity in the country had reached unprecedented levels, calling on citizens to unite and make the necessary changes.

'ADC coalition formed to rescue Nigeria'

His words:

“We have borrowed more than any previous government. Today, Nigeria is being called all kinds of names in the comity of nations because of bad leadership."

ADC supporters say the party is Nigeria’s hope in the 2027 election. Photos credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, Obi disclosed that the coalition was open to discussions with other political parties, stressing that the alliance was not formed to destroy Nigeria but to rescue it.

He said:

“We are not a family of crime, but a family of change."

Read more on Peter Obi:

Labour Party mocks Obi’s defection speech

Legit.ng earlier reported that the LP leadership said it took notice of the defection of Obi and a few of his supporters to the ADC.

Obi's former party mocked the presidential hopeful's speech at the occasion, describing it as “lacklustre.”

In its statement, the LP 'wondered what new Obi intends to sell to Nigerians.'

Source: Legit.ng