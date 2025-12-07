Founder of the spiritual groups RAGS International, Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi, has predicted an apocalypse that would end all human existence and destroy all life

The prediction by the “Pakistan’s Nostradamus” is raising alarm among many people around the world

Shahi stated that a large, dangerous comet is on its way to collide with Earth, resulting in complete devastation

Islamabad, Pakistan - Controversial religious leader, Riaz Ahmed Gohar Shahi, has prophesied that a comet or an asteroid will crash into Earth in 2026.

As reported recently by WION, the spiritual figure said the event will end all life in 2026.

India.com also noted Shahi's prophecy, saying he made this claim in his 2000 book 'The Religion of God'.

One of his biggest claims in the book is about a comet or an asteroid hitting Earth.

According to him, the comet will cause "total destruction", although it would be on a smaller scale, as God will only try to intimidate humans.

Scholars reject Shahi’s prophecy claims

Shahi's teachings have been condemned as blasphemy by several Muslim scholars. They dismiss all his claims and have criticised him for saying that he is a prophet.

He was born in Pakistan and founded the spiritual groups RAGS International, which is now known as Messiah Foundation International (MFI). His books and teachings are banned in the country, and his followers cannot meet publicly.

MFI has said that Shahi claims to be the Mahdi, Messiah, and Kalki Avatar - all figures believed to come to Earth during the end of times to get rid of evil.

Shahi went missing under unknown circumstances just a year after publishing 'The Religion of God'. The event took place in London, England, in September 2001. There has been no sign or word from him since that date. Nonetheless, many of his followers continue to assert that he is alive and is living in secrecy. Today, he would have been 84th if he were alive.

'Earth safe from asteroids' - NASA

Meanwhile, neither the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) nor any other space agencies have flagged an asteroid risk in the near future. The one asteroid that posed a threat was Apophis in 2029, although NASA has clarified that its trajectory will not bring it on a path towards Earth.

Then, there is the near-Earth asteroid 2024 YR4 that was deemed a threat for 2032. However, it can now hit the Moon, but Earth is safe.

