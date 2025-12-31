The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has formally defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Obi, 64, announced the decision on Wednesday, December 31, during a political event at the Nike Lake Resort Hotel in Enugu

Hours after his co-presidential aspirant’s defection, former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar issued a statement personally signed by him

Enugu, Enugu State - Ahead of the 2027 election, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has warmly welcomed Peter Obi to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng had reported how Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, officially defected to the coalition-backed ADC on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

According to Premium Times, the ex-Anambra governor announced the decision at an event held at the Nike Lake Resort, Enugu.

The Cable quoted Obi as saying:

“We are ending this year with the hope that in 2026 we will begin a rescue journey. We will resist rigging of election by every lawful means in 2027.

“We still have a one-year window for everyone to go and verify the schools they attended.

“We do not want to return to court again only to be told it is a pre-election matter. The pre-election process should start now.”

ADC's Atiku delighted with Obi's switch

Reacting via a statement he personally signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Atiku wrote:

"Today marks a significant moment in the history of political coalitions in our country, with the official declaration of my brother and associate, @PeterObi, into the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

"It is my pleasure to welcome him officially, as we look forward to a robust working relationship that will foster a virile opposition, one that will ultimately form a government capable of bringing prosperity and peace to our people. And as the ADC coalition train leaves Enugu, the capital of the Southeast region, I hope this inspires other patriots to join the cause with the train headed in their direction."

ADC welcomes Obi as Abdullahi hails move

In the same vein, Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the ADC, conveyed the party's best wishes to Obi.

Abdullahi wrote on his verified X handle:

"The ADC is delighted to officially welcome the former two-term Governor of Anambra State, and Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Election, Mr @PeterObi, to the ADC. What a way to begin the New Year!"

