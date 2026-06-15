Ghana, Benin, Senegal and Togo offered Nigerians visa-free entry, making travel across parts of West Africa easier

Kenya simplified travel through an electronic travel authorisation system that removed the need for embassy visits

Rwanda, Tanzania and the Maldives allowed Nigerians to obtain visas on arrival through straightforward entry procedures

Travellers holding Nigerian passports are increasingly looking towards destinations with simpler entry requirements as visa restrictions continue to influence international travel decisions.

While securing visas for some countries can involve lengthy documentation, interviews and extended waiting periods, a number of destinations have adopted policies that make entry significantly more straightforward for Nigerian visitors.

Ghana remained a leading visa-free destination for Nigerians under regional travel agreements. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

These range from visa-free access to visa-on-arrival arrangements and electronic travel authorisation systems.

Which countries offer Nigerians easiest entry?

A review of travel policies for 2026 identifies 10 countries that stand out for their accessible visa regimes and traveller-friendly entry procedures, Nation reports.

1. Ghana

Ghana remains one of the most accessible destinations for Nigerian travellers. Under regional agreements within West Africa, Nigerians can enter the country without obtaining a visa beforehand. The arrangement supports tourism, commerce, educational pursuits and family visits.

2. Benin

Sharing a border with Nigeria, Benin continues to attract travellers seeking hassle-free movement across neighbouring countries. The absence of visa requirements and the convenience of road travel make it a popular choice for short trips and business activities.

3. Senegal

Senegal offers visa-free access to Nigerian passport holders. Its expanding economy, established tourism sector and direct flight links have strengthened its appeal among visitors from Nigeria.

4. Togo

Another member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Togo permits Nigerians to enter without securing a visa in advance. The country's proximity and relatively quick border procedures contribute to its popularity among regional travellers.

5. Kenya

Kenya has streamlined travel through an electronic travel authorisation system. Prospective visitors can complete the process online before departure, removing the need for embassy appointments and reducing processing times.

6. Rwanda

Rwanda continues to build a reputation as one of Africa's most welcoming destinations for international visitors. Nigerian travellers can obtain a visa upon arrival, benefiting from an efficient and organised immigration process.

7. Tanzania

Tanzania also provides visas on arrival for Nigerians. The straightforward entry system has helped support the country's thriving tourism industry, particularly among visitors interested in wildlife, beaches and outdoor adventures.

8. Maldives

The Maldives remains one of the most accessible destinations in Asia for Nigerian tourists. Visitors can receive a visa upon arrival after meeting standard entry requirements, making travel planning considerably easier.

Beach destinations such as the Maldives remained accessible to Nigerians through visa-on-arrival arrangements. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

9. Barbados

Barbados allows Nigerians to visit without obtaining a visa before travel. The country's uncomplicated entry procedures and generous visitor policies have contributed to its popularity among leisure travellers.

10. Dominica

Dominica completes the list of destinations with relatively easy access for Nigerians. Known for its natural landscapes and eco-tourism offerings, the Caribbean nation permits visa-free entry and requires minimal paperwork from visitors.

Saudi Arabia opens 2026 fully funded scholarships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Arabian government has opened an application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students, including Nigerians, across a wide range of disciplines.

According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.

Source: Legit.ng