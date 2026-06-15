A tragic mid-air collision between two helicopters in Rio de Janeiro has claimed six lives

One aircraft crashed into an electric car dealership, sparking a fire among vehicles before firefighters brought it under control

Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the cause of the deadly aviation accident

Six people have died after two helicopters collided mid-air over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Firefighters confirmed that all passengers on board both aircraft were killed in the tragic aviation accident.

Helicopter collision kills six people in Rio de Janeiro. Photo credit: GlasshouseImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Helicopter crash sparks fire at car dealership

One of the helicopters crashed into the parking lot of an electric car dealership in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighbourhood.

According to NY Post, the impact sparked a fire among several electric vehicles, which quickly spread before being extinguished by emergency crews. The second helicopter reportedly came down upside down but did not ignite.

Authorities reported that the Fire Department was called at 8:59 am. One helicopter crashed on the grounds of an abandoned church, while the other exploded upon impact, causing flames to spread through nearby electric vehicles and triggering further explosions.

Brazilian Air Force Investigation

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) confirmed that investigators have been deployed to examine the cause of the accident. In a statement, officials said:

"The Brazilian Air Force (FAB), through the Center for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), informs that, on Sunday (14), investigators from the Third Regional Service for the Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa 3), based in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), were called to carry out the initial action of the occurrence involving two aircraft, registration PP-MAC and PR-DJJ, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in the Southwest Zone of Rio de Janeiro (RJ). During the initial action, qualified and accredited professionals apply specific techniques for data collection and confirmation, preservation of elements, initial verification of damage caused to the aircraft or by the aircraft, in addition to the collection of other information necessary for the investigation."

Brazilian Air Force investigation begins into tragic aviation accident. Photo credit: Mint/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Investigators will now focus on determining the sequence of events that led to the collision and whether mechanical failure, human error, or other factors played a role.

See the X post below:

Military aircraft crashes during routine operation

Legit.ng earlier reported that five members of the Indian Air Force lost their lives after a military transport aircraft crashed during a flight operation in the northeastern state of Assam. The aircraft, an Antonov An-32, went down in the Jorhat area while carrying out what the Air Force described as a routine mission.

As reported by Al-Jazeera, authorities confirmed the fatalities on Saturday and said emergency teams were deployed to the scene immediately after the incident. The Indian Air Force said the aircraft “met with an accident” during the sortie, but the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been established.

The Indian Air Force said the aircraft “met with an accident” during the sortie, but the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been established. Television footage from the crash location showed heavy smoke rising from the wreckage. Images also indicated that the aircraft had broken apart on impact.

Source: Legit.ng