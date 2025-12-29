Breaking: Wike Breaks Silence on Fubara’s Defection to APC Ahead of 2027 Election
- Nyesom Wike has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara is free to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) without his 'clearance'
- The FCT minister, however, noted that the move by the Rivers State governor does not guarantee an automatic victory in the 2027 elections
- The FCT minister spoke on Monday, December 29, during a media chat at his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, monitored by Legit.ng
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, December 29, said Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, did not need his clearance to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Legit.ng recalls that Fubara recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.
Wike speaks on Fubara’s defection
He announced his decision during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt. Fubara joins several of his colleagues who have also switched to the APC in 2025.
On December 5, 17 members of the House of Assembly, loyal to former Rivers governor Wike and led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, announced their defection from the PDP to the APC, thereby altering the balance of power in the legislature.
'Fubara’s move natural' - Wike explains
Speaking on Monday, December 29, during a now-trending media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Wike described his successor's move as natural, following earlier defections by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and council chairmen, The Punch reported.
TVC News quoted Wike as saying:
“I cannot say that I have any right to stop somebody from associating with any party or whatever. From what you’ve said, there is nothing left for anybody to say that why you still want to remain is because of the leadership tussle."
The minister added:
"The (Fubara) doesn’t need my clearance. It’s natural. He saw that the House of Assembly members left for the APC.
“He saw that all the council chairmen left for APC. It is natural that the governor will also have to leave for the APC."
Read more on Nyesom Wike:
- Wike speaks on Goodluck Jonathan's 2027 presidential ambition, washes hands off PDP chairmanship saga
- Wike reacts to alleged rift with Tinubu over new INEC chairman nomination
- Wike, Fubara meet Rivers elders council
- Group tells Tinubu to instantly sack Wike, "non-negotiable"
- Wike’s aide reacts amid accusation minister allocated 2,082 hectares worth $3bn to son in Abuja
"I’m working for Tinubu" - Wike declares
Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike openly reaffirmed his allegiance to President Bola Tinubu, insisting that his political loyalty is clear and beyond dispute as the 2027 general elections draw closer.
The former Rivers State governor said it was illogical for anyone to question his political alignment, having repeatedly declared his support for President Tinubu in public.
Wike advocated for integrity and honesty in Nigeria's political landscape.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.