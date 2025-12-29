Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Wike Breaks Silence on Fubara’s Defection to APC Ahead of 2027 Election
Politics

Breaking: Wike Breaks Silence on Fubara’s Defection to APC Ahead of 2027 Election

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Nyesom Wike has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara is free to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) without his 'clearance'
  • The FCT minister, however, noted that the move by the Rivers State governor does not guarantee an automatic victory in the 2027 elections
  • The FCT minister spoke on Monday, December 29, during a media chat at his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, monitored by Legit.ng

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, December 29, said Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, did not need his clearance to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng recalls that Fubara recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

Read also

Wike sends strong warning message to PDP over 2027 election, video trends

Nyesom Wike speaks publicly about Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s defection from PDP to APC ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections.
Nyesom Wike breaks silence on Siminalayi Fubara’s APC defection ahead of the 2027 elections. Photos credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara
Source: Facebook

Wike speaks on Fubara’s defection

He announced his decision during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt. Fubara joins several of his colleagues who have also switched to the APC in 2025.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

On December 5, 17 members of the House of Assembly, loyal to former Rivers governor Wike and led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, announced their defection from the PDP to the APC, thereby altering the balance of power in the legislature.

Read also

2027 election: Wike sends strong warning to govs, others joining APC over 2nd term

'Fubara’s move natural' - Wike explains

Speaking on Monday, December 29, during a now-trending media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Wike described his successor's move as natural, following earlier defections by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and council chairmen, The Punch reported.

TVC News quoted Wike as saying:

“I cannot say that I have any right to stop somebody from associating with any party or whatever. From what you’ve said, there is nothing left for anybody to say that why you still want to remain is because of the leadership tussle."
Nyesom Wike comments that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s defection from PDP to APC is a natural political move.
Nyesom Wike finally comments on Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s defection from PDP to APC ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS
Source: Facebook

The minister added:

"The (Fubara) doesn’t need my clearance. It’s natural. He saw that the House of Assembly members left for the APC.
“He saw that all the council chairmen left for APC. It is natural that the governor will also have to leave for the APC."

Read more on Nyesom Wike:

Read also

Rivers: Wike lists most abused politicians in Nigeria amid renewed rift with Fubara

"I’m working for Tinubu" - Wike declares

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike openly reaffirmed his allegiance to President Bola Tinubu, insisting that his political loyalty is clear and beyond dispute as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

The former Rivers State governor said it was illogical for anyone to question his political alignment, having repeatedly declared his support for President Tinubu in public.

Wike advocated for integrity and honesty in Nigeria's political landscape.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
APCNyesom WikeRivers State
Hot:
Bbn sultana Jelly bean brains People of integrity Latest free air channels Mercy isoyip