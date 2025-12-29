Nyesom Wike has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara is free to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) without his 'clearance'

The FCT minister, however, noted that the move by the Rivers State governor does not guarantee an automatic victory in the 2027 elections

The FCT minister spoke on Monday, December 29, during a media chat at his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, monitored by Legit.ng

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday, December 29, said Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, did not need his clearance to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng recalls that Fubara recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.

Nyesom Wike breaks silence on Siminalayi Fubara’s APC defection ahead of the 2027 elections. Photos credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Wike speaks on Fubara’s defection

He announced his decision during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Port Harcourt. Fubara joins several of his colleagues who have also switched to the APC in 2025.

On December 5, 17 members of the House of Assembly, loyal to former Rivers governor Wike and led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, announced their defection from the PDP to the APC, thereby altering the balance of power in the legislature.

'Fubara’s move natural' - Wike explains

Speaking on Monday, December 29, during a now-trending media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Wike described his successor's move as natural, following earlier defections by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and council chairmen, The Punch reported.

TVC News quoted Wike as saying:

“I cannot say that I have any right to stop somebody from associating with any party or whatever. From what you’ve said, there is nothing left for anybody to say that why you still want to remain is because of the leadership tussle."

Nyesom Wike finally comments on Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s defection from PDP to APC ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The minister added:

"The (Fubara) doesn’t need my clearance. It’s natural. He saw that the House of Assembly members left for the APC.

“He saw that all the council chairmen left for APC. It is natural that the governor will also have to leave for the APC."

Read more on Nyesom Wike:

"I’m working for Tinubu" - Wike declares

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike openly reaffirmed his allegiance to President Bola Tinubu, insisting that his political loyalty is clear and beyond dispute as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

The former Rivers State governor said it was illogical for anyone to question his political alignment, having repeatedly declared his support for President Tinubu in public.

Wike advocated for integrity and honesty in Nigeria's political landscape.

Source: Legit.ng