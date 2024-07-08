Tension is currently mounting in Rivers as the two factions of the state house of assembly are locked up in parallel sittings on Monday morning, July 8

Lawmakers were already arriving at the house of assembly quarters amidst heavy security presence

While factional speaker, Martin Amaewhule, was seen walking into the chamber, the Victor Oko-Jumbo group will also sit to screen a commissioner nominee

FCT, Abuja - There is anxiety in Rivers state as the two factions of the house of assembly gear up to stage parallel sittings on Monday, July 8, 2024.

On Sunday night, July 7, the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led house loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara had in a letter by the clerk, Goodnews Gillis-West, invited a commissioner-nominee, Emmanuel Fubara, to appear before it on Monday, July 8, for screening and possible confirmation.

According to The Punch, the Martin Amaewhule-led house loyal to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), will also hold plenary same day (Monday, July 8).

While the pro-Fubara lawmakers hold their sitting in an improvised chamber in the government house, Port Harcourt, the pro-Wike legislators will sit at the state assembly official quarters along Aba Road, also in the metropolis.

Blueprint also noted the development.

Rivers has been engulfed in a political crisis since 2023 over a power tussle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

The rift has polarised the state house of assembly, with lawmakers loyal to both political gladiators electing different speakers.

Appeal court returns pro-Wike lawmakers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the court of appeal, Abuja, nullified the expulsion of Amaewhule and 24 other lawmakers from the assembly.

Delivering judgement, a three-member panel of the appeal court held that section 272 (3) of the 1999 constitution as amended gives the federal high court powers to determine whether the seat of a house of assembly member has become vacant.

