The chief of staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state, Edison Ehie, has alleged that a member of Bola Tinubu’s cabinet is planning to contest against the president in 2027

Legit.ng reports that in a video circulating online, Ehie gave a vital assurance to President Tinubu

The next Nigerian presidential election will be held in early 2027 to elect the president and vice president

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Edison Ehie, a former factional speaker of the Rivers house of assembly, has said the administration of Governor Sim Fubara will not support any indigene of the state to contest for president in 2027.

Legit.ng reports that Bola Tinubu, an influential politician, is Nigeria’s current president. While his first term tenure expires in 2027, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain is expected to contest for relection.

Wike vs Fubara: Factional Speaker Speaks on Rivers Politician Contesting Against Tinubu in 2027

Ehie, the current chief of staff (CoS) to the Rivers state government, spoke on Saturday, July 27, at an empowement programme in Port Harcourt city local government area (LGA).

He said:

“We are aware that some persons in the cabinet of Mr President from Rivers state are doing everything possible to hijack Rivers state because of the meetings they have been having to contest against Mr. President in 2027.”

He added:

“The governor has continued to inform us and re-emphasise at every public fora that Rivers state is intact for Mr President. So, any Rivers son that wants to challenge Mr. President should wait till after 2031. President, four plus four, eight years, is that not so?”

Legit.ng reports that Ehie’s boss, Governor Fubara, is currently locked in a political feud with Nyesom Wike, his successor and current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The political crisis has polarised the Rivers house of assembly.

