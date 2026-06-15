A faction of the Obidient Movement has declared support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promising 50% Southeast votes ahead of 2027

The leader, who spoke with Legit.ng claimed personal funding of Obi’s movement and described structural decline since 2023

The group justified realignment with Tinubu, citing coordination strength and the South–North power rotation arrangement narrative

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, a faction of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, led by its “Obidient General,” Ikenna Azomchine, has declared support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, promising to deliver more than 50% of Southeast votes to him.

Political shift as Obidient general Azomchine declares support for Tinubu and criticises Obi’s camp. Photo: peterobi, officialABAT, UGC/Mokwugo Solomon

Source: Twitter

Obidient Movement, a grassroots sociopolitical movement, rose to prominence during the 2023 presidential election in support of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi. However, ahead of the 2027 elections, Obi is now the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

Meanwhile, the Obidient General, who promised to deliver the Southeast to Tinubu, made the remark on Thursday, June 11, in an exclusive telephone interview with a Legit.ng correspondent.

Azomchine alleges breakdown of Obi’s support base

Hon. Azomchine hinted that, because of poor coordination, Obi's structures and support groups are no longer as strong as they were in 2023 and have collapsed to the point where winning the 2027 presidential election will be far-fetched.

His words:

"In 2023, the Obident Movement Worldwide led by me was able to coordinate both the sub structures and super structures of the movement. People were very willing to support the movement. Personally, as Obident General, I sponsored the majority of activities of the Obident Movement using my personal funds."

"I sponsored activities of the movement in many states of the country - mobilising men and resources for Peter Obi's presidency. In all these, I never demanded anything from our principal, because money has never been my driving force."

"But after the 2023 general elections, things began to deteriorate. People are no longer keen to support the movement and its structures. Senators, House of Representatives and House of Assembly members who were supported under the Labour Party to win elections turned their backs. Again, our principal, who claims to be a multi-billionaire, also refused to release funds. Thus, the movement and every other structure around it were starved."

Obidient faction leader switches support to Tinubu, cites collapse of Obi’s structure ahead of 2027. Photo: peterobi, officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Obidient leader justifies support for Tinubu move

Hon. Azomchine, who is also the Southeast Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, accused Obi of not allowing the movement’s leaders enough freedom to operate, despite allegedly not providing funding for its activities. While claiming that most of the movement’s leaders were imposed on them, he added that such individuals lack the capacity to effectively coordinate the Obidient Movement, a situation he says has contributed to its decline.

He said that efforts made over the years to make Peter Obi appreciate, support, and fund the movement did not yield results, forcing him and others to pull out and redirect their political capital to where it would yield results.

According to him, "I'm not into this movement for monetary gains. We decided to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because he has the structure, resources, and proper coordination to win the 2027 presidential election. As it stands, Peter Obi cannot boast of such."

"Again, 2023 to 2031 is for the South. Tinubu is already there for the South. We'll support Tinubu to complete his second tenure, then it will go to the North. We hope to see an Igbo man emerge as Vice President then. After the tenure of the North, we hope to see an Igbo man emerge as President of this country. We can only achieve this through coordination, bridge building, and proper alignment with government at the center."

"To demonstrate our seriousness, we shall give Mr. President more than 50% of total Southeast votes, and we're not joking about this promise."

Obidient movement targets Anambra lawmakers 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Obidient Movement in Anambra state urged parties to present credible candidates ahead of 2027 elections,

The group criticised several legislators elected with support from Peter Obi, alleging poor performance and abandonment of their mandate while reviewing records to decide who to back or drop in future elections.

Source: Legit.ng