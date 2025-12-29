"I’m Working For Tinubu": Wike Declares Ahead of 2027

Nyesom Wike reaffirms unwavering support for President Tinubu amid approaching 2027 elections

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has openly reaffirmed his allegiance to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisting that his political loyalty is clear and beyond dispute as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

Speaking during a media parley in Port Harcourt on Monday, December 28, the former Rivers State governor said it was illogical for anyone to question his political alignment, having repeatedly declared his support for President Tinubu in public, Vanguard reported.

“I don’t know who is supporting Tinubu and is doing ‘corner corner’ or why anyone would think I’m referring to him.

“How could that be a direct reaction when everyone in Nigeria knows that I am one of the supporters of Tinubu? I have said it openly. I’m working for Tinubu, how could anyone doubt that?," Wike said.

Wike plays down internal political tensions

Wike also dismissed suggestions of divisions within his political camp, describing such reports as exaggerated and unfounded. While acknowledging that disagreements are inevitable in politics, he stressed that they should not be blown out of proportion.

“From all I can hear, clearly all is not well. But politics can never be perfect. Not all will be well, but most things should be. That’s why people don’t fight unnecessarily," he said.

Wike denies Abuja meeting rift reports

Addressing reports of alleged disagreements involving senior political figures during a meeting in Abuja, Wike flatly denied that any such incident occurred, Leadership reported.

“It was alleged that there was a meeting that broke out in Abuja. No, there was no such thing between the President, the Speaker, and the Leader. Some things shouldn’t even come to the national space. When politicians are economically weak or immature, they talk too much," he said.

‘I keep my word’, says former Rivers governor

Emphasising his political style, Wike said he had built a reputation for consistency and keeping his word, warning that public distrust of politicians often stems from broken promises.

“Most people don’t trust politicians because they don’t keep their word and that’s very wrong. I don’t want to be that kind of politician. When I say something, I go home and sleep. Everyone knows that once I’ve said what I would do, I’ll stand by it," he said.

Call for integrity and honesty in leadership

Wike concluded by urging political leaders to act with integrity and honesty, stressing that facts cannot be erased by political manoeuvring.

“Can anyone, in their conscience, say this or that did not happen? Let the government and its leaders speak honestly. Between themselves, they know the truth," he asked.

His remarks come amid increasing political calculations and alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with Wike making it clear that his support for President Tinubu remains unwavering.

