2027 Election: Wike Sends Strong Warning to Govs, Others Joining APC Over 2nd Term
- Nyesom Wike has declared that the results from the four local government areas in Ikwerreland of Rivers State gave President Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory during the 2023 presidential election
- The FCT minister said politicians whom he described as “emergency” supporters of President Tinubu must stick to existing agreements in Rivers State
- Wike appeared to openly berate Governor Siminalayi Fubara, declaring that chanting pro-President Tinubu slogans would not earn anyone a political ticket
Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Nyesom Wike, the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, has warned that joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) or openly professing loyalty to President Bola Tinubu does not automatically guarantee a second-term ticket.
As reported by Channels TV on Sunday, December 28, Wike issued the warning while addressing supporters during a political engagement in Emohua local government area (LGA) of Rivers, as part of his ongoing consultations across the state.
The minister, who was received by the chairman of Emohua LGA, Chidi Lloyd, alongside traditional ruler Sergeant Awuse and other party leaders, used the occasion to reinforce his long-held position on political loyalty and agreements.
Wike: Backing Tinubu isn’t automatic ticket
Addressing the crowd, Wike stressed that the Ikwerre ethnic nationality must remain relevant in Nigeria’s political equation, warning against complacency or political marginalisation.
According to him, political relevance is earned through strategic decisions and consistency, not by following political trends after victories have already been secured.
The former Rivers State governor cautioned that merely declaring support for President Tinubu, especially after the 2023 elections, should not be mistaken for an automatic pathway to re-election, Daily Trust noted.
Wike insisted that politics must be guided by clearly defined agreements, adding that promises made must be honoured, noting that loyalty without structure or commitment carries no guarantees.
Legit.ng recalls that earlier in December, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.
His move adds to a growing list of high-profile political realignments to the APC, following defections by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Peter Mbah (Enugu), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).
Collectively, these defections have further strengthened the ruling party’s national profile and political clout ahead of upcoming elections, with the APC now positioned to expand its appeal in a region that has often been a key battleground.
Crackdown on opposition risks unrest – MURIC
Meanwhile, as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, a faith-based human rights advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to governments at both federal and state levels to desist from stifling opposition in order to avoid political unrest and sustain the country's nascent democracy.
This admonition was given on Monday, December 29, 2025, by the executive director of the organisation, Prof Ishaq Akintola, obtained by Legit.ng.
Gov Makinde finally uncovers alleged reason Wike refused to exit PDP: "I was there when he told Tinubu"
He said:
"As we prepare for the 2027 general elections, we have seen the need to appeal to governments at both federal and state levels to desist from stifling opposition in order to avoid political violence, to sustain our nascent democracy and to ensure a free, fair, peaceful and credible general election in 2027."
The statement added:
"Already, there are complaints that the body language of President Tinubu's administration in recent times signals systematic crackdown and gradual stifling of opposition figures through government agencies.*"Opposition figures complain of the weaponisation of anti-graft agencies, involuntary defections, suppression of dissent, attempt to impose a one-party state on Nigeria, etc.
"While a non-governmental body like ours must remain politically neutral, we must not close our eyes to matters such as this because they call attention to likely infringements on Allah-given fundamental human rights of the opposition. MURIC warns against overzealousness on the part of security agencies. Rather, we call for undiluted professionalism. People should not be invited just to please the powers that be. At the same time, equal opportunities should be given to political parties, particularly the opposition, to have access to public spaces and facilities."
Wike: Amaechi’s presidential bid dead
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said the presidential ambition of Rotimi Amaechi is “dead on arrival”.
Wike said Amaechi himself knows that he would not secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket.
Wike also accused Amaechi of lacking credibility on governance and anti-corruption, claiming that the former minister had no respect for the judiciary or the rule of law while he was Rivers governor.
